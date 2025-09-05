 Skip to content
5 September 2025 Build 19875448
Update notes via Steam Community
-Fixed an issue where using Female Gender and a "Bubble Head" would cause infinite Loading.
-Fixed an issue where the cursor would disappear after using sandbox mode.
-Fixed an issue where you could have wrong gender specific diseases.
-Fixed WINDOWED screen mode; it is now working properly.

Changed files in this update

Windows Bio Inc. Redemption Content Depot 612471
