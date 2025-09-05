-Fixed an issue where using Female Gender and a "Bubble Head" would cause infinite Loading.
-Fixed an issue where the cursor would disappear after using sandbox mode.
-Fixed an issue where you could have wrong gender specific diseases.
-Fixed WINDOWED screen mode; it is now working properly.
Bug Fixes
