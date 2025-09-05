Wiped all player inventories for Extraction testing — wipes will happen frequently while in alpha, but we do not plan to have forced wipes after the full release

Added a Loot Extracted leaderboard and we plan to reward top looters every week with in-game rewards, so see if you can top this leaderboard!

Added 27 new loot items

Added 5 tiers of backpacks that are now purchasable with more storage. The lowest tier backpack is free but only has 6 slots for loot items while the largest tiered backpack has 20 regular slots and 3 primary weapon slots. The models for these backpacks are still placeholder and subject to change, but all of the functionality is now working.

Added primary weapon slots to the backpacks. With this, primary weapons cannot be added to the inside of the backpack since they’re too large, but secondary weapons still can be placed inside in the regular slots. Instead, if you have a backpack with a primary weapon slot, you can now attach any primary weapon to the outside of the backpack. The highest tiered backpack has 3 primary weapon slots — one on each side and one on the bottom.

Added an auto slot to backpacks that’s accessible by dropping items over your shoulder or at the top of the backpack. This slot will simply put an item in the next available slot in the backpack and you can use it by dropping items over your shoulder if you have a backpack equipped. SFX for this will be added soon!

Added a UI widget for loot that will appear when holding an item and pointing your palm up towards your headset. This widget includes information about the item you’re holding including rarity, value, category, and more.

All players will now get a maximum of two extraction points that are shared with some other players in the match.

Fixed Extraction map not showing icons for a couple of seconds after opening the tablet

Reyn - improved the texture quality and look of vehicles

Reyn - minor fixes to various props