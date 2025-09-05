Hi, everyone. Welcome to another week's developer's diary.Before we start, there are a few things I am going to announce.First, the anniversary price increase for the game will not occur this year due to the chaos in July and Valve's change of the date for their Autumn Sale. Therefore, I will delay it until next year. Thus, your Steam account value will unfortunately not passively increase this year like usual.Second, the game's daily update for September 10th is unlikely to occur. I need to accompany a family member to the hospital. It's nothing serious. But general anesthesia is involved. Thus, I will likely spend a lot of time there.Now, let's get into this week's content.As we progress through the story of the Dolovian, it's time to introduce another of their leaders. (Yes, that's another returning character from the SAPC++ era.)Duin Hafmoon represents the darkest side of the Dolovian.Thus, you can expect a lot of covert operations, [data redacted], secrets, and totally necessary cruelty and efficiency.With such a nature, your first encounter with him is also indirect. Instead, you will be ambushed by his subordinates when you get close to the Dolovian camp in a trial of Natural Selection.By subordinates, I mean his elite Werewolf Deathsquads.Just like in the SAPC++ era, they still employ a terror tactic to cause fear and paranoia among their enemies so that they can win an asymmetric warfare against an army many times larger than they are. They also come with a new skill known as the "Rapid Attack." It's a move that allows them to act faster than their already swift speed allows. The good news is that many of your pets and your human can also learn this skill from caretakers.However, unlike their previous appearance, their equipment got some upgrades, and their claws have grown larger.There is always a reason why that happens. It will be revealed in future stories. But you may already find some hints in their dialogs. Anyway, your only path forward is to survive this deadly encounter. Are you strong or are you weak?That's the part of the Dolovian. Like usual, there is always other random content.For one, we just got two more songs created with the assistance of AI.The first song is < >, a patriotic song of this anomalous nation that invaded this reality. If you have played the storyline of the Dark Elf King, you may figure out the real meanings behind the lyrics.The second song is < >; the real-life ongoing war has paused the storyline in Siberia, but it has not been forgotten. Rasputin can be a questionable ally who may help you break into the Kremlin eventually. But that's only because Putin, in real life, replaced him as the No.1 antagonist in this region. In the original script before 2022, Rasputin was supposed to be the final boss of this area. Thus, in this song, you can find out something interesting, especially his real plan at the end of it. But here is the catch: the song is in old Russian.Also, it seems my AI was having some troubles when generating certain voices, such as trying to sing like an angry, mad Russian monkSo, I added a few more human touches to address those issues.You can listen to both of those new songs in your Boombox.Meanwhile, to bring more impact to the recently added songs, they will now also play when their related characters or organizations are selected in the relationship menu, temporarily replacing the background music, just like the effect when you check your relationship with the Dark Elf King. But some special rules may still apply. For example, Genzou's song only plays after you have recruited him to avoid potential spoilers.Meanwhile, as people in Britain and Australia are raising their flags to protest their government's terrible immigration policies, I can relate to that. After all, I have witnessed the ridiculous policies in the West firsthand; they set quite high bars for legal immigrants who pay taxes, contribute to their economy, invest in local businesses, create jobs, and provide high-quality services, yet still struggle to obtain a resident permit. They let their countrymen wait in lines to get social welfare and medical assistance. Yet, they allow illegal immigrants, some of them may even have criminal records, to have everything freely. That is simply absurd. Thus, I deem such movement righteous and shall be supported accordingly. Thus, we get another flag pack in the game.And also remind people of the meanings of those flags in their item descriptions.Something more ridiculous is that I heard people who raise their flags in their own country are getting called Nazis. Well, a certain colonel has some comments on this:We live in a world where everyone can be a Nazi as long as some people don't like you.Putin calls Ukraine Nazis.Woke activists such as Sweet Baby call Polish/Japanese/Korean/Chinese game developers who reject their ridiculous demands Nazis.Elon Musk can be a Nazi.Donald Trump can be a Nazi.Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez can be a Nazi (Oh, wait, maybe she is actually a Nazi. :P)I can be a Nazi.You can probably also be a Nazi, as you cannot make everyone like you.What a lovely time we are living in.Alright, let's end this diary with something more light-hearted content.Such as a new Cat Plushie, I just randomly bought this week.It's so cute that I cannot resist adding it to the game. :)That's for this week. The third and last leader of Dolovian shall arrive next week.The full update log of this week:20250830English##########Content################[Fjordr Command Center]Added a dialog option for Raerson to talk about how we live in a world where everyone can be a Nazi nowadays.[Equipment]New Equipment: Cat Plushie[Shopping]Various caretakers now sell Cat Plushies[Caretaker]Unified various caretakers' shop inventory.[Shopping]Bob's Grocery now sells Cat Plushies in both timelines.简体中文##########Content################【福尔德指挥中心】为拉尔松加入了一段对白讲述关于我们生活在一个现在每个人都可以是纳粹的世界。【装备】新装备：喵喵布偶【购物】各种看护者现在会贩卖喵喵布偶【看护者】统一了多个看护者的商店贩卖物品列表【购物】鲍勃的杂货店现在会贩卖喵喵布偶，两条时间线上都是。20250831English##########Content################[Furniture]New furniture: Flag of England[Furniture]New furniture: Flag of Scotland[Furniture]New furniture: Flag of Australia[Shopping]Various general goods vendors and Bob's Grocery now sells those new flags.简体中文##########Content################【家具】新家具：英格兰旗帜【家具】新家具：苏格兰旗帜【家具】新家具：澳大利亚旗帜【购物】各种杂货商和鲍勃的杂货店现在会贩卖这些新的旗帜。20250901English##########Content################[Enemy]New Enemy: Werewolf Deathsquad (Details are still being sorted out.)[Wonderland Travel Agency]Wolf-Themed locations may now have Werewolf Deathsquads.[Defense Material Needed]This type of random quest may now sometimes ask for Dr. Klein's Quick Concrete. (The amount required is much smaller than basic materials such as wood and stone.)[The Nise Federation]New Song: All Hail the Nise Federation![Boombox]You can now listen to < > in the Boombox.简体中文##########Content################【敌人】新敌人：狼人暗杀队【奇幻之地旅行社】狼人主题的地点现在可能出现狼人暗杀队【需要防御材料】此类随机任务现在可能会需要克莱因博士的速效水泥。（需求的数量相对于类似石头和木材等基础原料少很多。）【尼斯联盟】新歌曲：尼斯联盟万岁！【音乐播放器】你现在可以在音乐播放器中听《尼斯联盟万岁！》20250902English##########Content################[Rasputin]New Song: Rasputin's Return (It's in Russian, comrades. More specifically, a bit of ancient Russian. Because it's just not very characteristic for him to sing in English.)[Rasputin's Return]When you meet Rasputin for the first time, < > will now play instead of previously more generic background music.[Boombox]You can now listen to < > in the Boombox.简体中文##########Content################【拉斯普京】新歌曲：拉斯普京的归来 （同志们，这是一首俄语歌曲。更准确的说，是有点古老的俄语歌曲。毕竟，让他唱英语有点不符合剧情。）【拉斯普京的归来】在你首次遇到拉斯普京的时候，现在这首歌曲会播放，取代了原本的通用背景音乐。【音乐播放器】你现在可以在音乐播放器中听《拉斯普京的归来》20250903English##########Content################[Path to Dolovian Camp]The location now also has Yetis. (But it's less likely to have the corrupted version.)[Path to Dolovian Camp]The location now also has Mammoths.[Skill]New Skill: Rapid Attack[Caretaker]Caretakers can now train your pets (or humans) to learn the Rapid Attack[Wiki]Updated the skill page.[Enemy]Werewolf Deathsquad can now use Rapid Attack.简体中文##########Content################【通往多洛维营地的小径】该区域现在也会出现雪怪。（不过被腐化的版本出现的概率较小。）【通往多洛维营地的小径】该区域现在也会出现猛犸。【技能】新技能：疾速攻击【看护者】看护者现在可以训练你的宠物（或你的人类）学习疾速攻击【维基】更新了技能页面【敌人】狼人暗杀队现在可以使用疾速攻击20250904English##########Content################[Character Customization]Art assets for Duin Hafmoon is ready. You can now use his appearance for your main character or customized teammates.[Main Story]The mission log of The Anomalous Nation will now update when you enter the Path to Dolovian Camp if you have completed the previous parts.[Wiki]Updated the page of The Anomalous Nation简体中文##########Content################【角色自定义】杜因·哈夫莫的美术资源就绪。你可以把他的外观用于你的主角或自定义角色。【主线剧情】异常国度的任务日志现在会在你进入通往多洛维营地的小径时更新。（如果你已经完成了之前的部分的话。）【维基】更新了异常国度的页面。20250905English##########Content################[Quest]New Quest: Shadow of the Wolves[Shadow of the Wolves]It starts when you get close to the Dolovian Camp.[Wiki]Added a new page for the quest < >. Updated the general mission page.[Relationship]Once you have recruited Genzou, when you check him in the relationship menu, his song will now play.[Relationship]When you check Captain Nameless in the relationship menu, his song will now play.[Relationship]Once < > starts, Duin Hafmoon will appear in your relationship menu.简体中文##########Content################【任务】新任务：群狼的暗影【群狼的暗影】在你接近多洛维营地时自动触发。【维基】加入了【群狼的暗影】的任务页面。更新了通用任务页面。【关系】在你招募了愿藏之后，在关系界面中检查他的条目时，他的角色歌现在会播放。【关系】在关系界面中检查无名队长时，他的角色歌现在会播放。【关系】在【群狼的暗影】剧情开始后，杜因·哈夫莫会出现在你的关系界面中。Latest news from Ukraine/乌克兰小剧场