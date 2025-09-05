Changelog

- Fixed bug that caused the administrator of a network to not restore the target if all its accesses were blocked by a player's action, even if the admin was online.



- Fixed bug that caused the administrator to not restore the target at the moment of connection, being necessary to connect a second time to be able to access after a restoration.



- Fixed bug that caused that when rebooting a computer after deleting essential files, the restart time after an admin restore was not respected.



- The Social Engineering "Admin Online" option forces the admin to restore the network even if was already logged in at the time of receiving the email.



- reboot method is not allowed in SSH encryption encode/decode files.