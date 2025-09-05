 Skip to content
POPULAR TODAY Hollow Knight: Silksong Hollow Knight Cronos: The New Dawn Deadlock HELLDIVERS™ 2 Path of Exile 2
Enter Submit to view all results. Ctrl+Enter View and filter in instant search.
Close ×
Search powered by Algolia
5 September 2025 Build 19875190 Edited 5 September 2025 – 19:09:03 UTC by Wendy Share
Update notes via Steam Community

Changelog


- Fixed bug that caused the administrator of a network to not restore the target if all its accesses were blocked by a player's action, even if the admin was online.

- Fixed bug that caused the administrator to not restore the target at the moment of connection, being necessary to connect a second time to be able to access after a restoration.

- Fixed bug that caused that when rebooting a computer after deleting essential files, the restart time after an admin restore was not respected.

- The Social Engineering "Admin Online" option forces the admin to restore the network even if was already logged in at the time of receiving the email.

- reboot method is not allowed in SSH encryption encode/decode files.

Changed files in this update

Windows 64-bit Grey Hack Windows Depot 605231
  • Loading history…
macOS Grey Hack OSX Depot 605232
  • Loading history…
Linux Grey Hack Linux Depot 605233
  • Loading history…
Windows 32-bit Grey Hack Windows32 Depot 605234
  • Loading history…
Ad-free Steam data for everyone since 2012
Support SteamDB • Donate or contribute
Open link