5 September 2025 Build 19875152
Update notes via Steam Community

This game is in the adult category and these official patch notes contain images.

Are you sure you want to view these images?

Hey everyone! Get ready for high-speed action! Our latest update brings Police Chase Mode to the next level with Ravine.

The new scene with Cosette and Lisa is here. Earn a Gold Medal in Police Chase Mode: Ravine to unlock it in the gallery!

New DLC: Police Uniform Set A

Justice never looked so good—suit up in these sleek police costumes.

This set includes one costume for the following characters:

Mandy, Haley, Felania

Join Our Community

Your feedback helps shape the future of our game! Join our Official Discord server! and share your thoughts with us. Thank you for your patience and support.

Riding to Bounce City Win ver-1.6.7c / Patch notes

New Content

  • New Police Chase Mode Stage: Ravine

  • New Scene: Unlockable in the Gallery (requires a Gold Medal in Police Chase Mode: Ravine)

  • Wall of Honor: New dildos added

Settings Updates

  • Cosette Model Option: You can now equip the previous Cosette model (available in Arcade and Random modes, as before)

Balance Changes

  • Invincibility Window Reduced: In Police Chase Mode, the invincibility period has been shortened from 3 seconds to 1.5 seconds

  • New obstacle variations


Changed files in this update

