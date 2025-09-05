Hey everyone! Get ready for high-speed action! Our latest update brings Police Chase Mode to the next level with Ravine.
The new scene with Cosette and Lisa is here. Earn a Gold Medal in Police Chase Mode: Ravine to unlock it in the gallery!
New DLC: Police Uniform Set A
Justice never looked so good—suit up in these sleek police costumes.
This set includes one costume for the following characters:
Mandy, Haley, Felania
Join Our Community
Your feedback helps shape the future of our game! Join our Official Discord server! and share your thoughts with us. Thank you for your patience and support.
Riding to Bounce City Win ver-1.6.7c / Patch notes
New Content
New Police Chase Mode Stage: Ravine
New Scene: Unlockable in the Gallery (requires a Gold Medal in Police Chase Mode: Ravine)
Wall of Honor: New dildos added
Settings Updates
Cosette Model Option: You can now equip the previous Cosette model (available in Arcade and Random modes, as before)
Balance Changes
Invincibility Window Reduced: In Police Chase Mode, the invincibility period has been shortened from 3 seconds to 1.5 seconds
New obstacle variations
Changed files in this update