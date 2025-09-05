Hey everyone, we are just over a week out from RAM's 1.0 launch!
Thank you all for helping us work out the kinks. We've put a new build out on the public testing branch, and we would be super grateful if anyone testing could start a new save file to make sure the game works from the beginning, and all the sequencing works.
The main thing still missing is beating the game on a Fresh File run, so don't expect that beating the final boss on your first run will make any sense right now. In fact, if possible when testing, please try to imagine what a first time player is experiencing so we can address the most common issues.
Here are the changes and fixes since the last patch:
Adjustments
Added new level 3 intro tease and slimmed down intro tutorial,
Reduced starting dialogue amount when returning from the first run,
Turned off the combo system during the final boss,
More than one memory can now appear in a run (1 per Stage),
Solidarity now requires playing the Mail Sorting Minigame 3 times,
Added a re-read tutorial button to the Horde Mode menu,
Stage 3 levels now display exit markers,
Added some failsafes for the final boss to avoid softlocks,
Ambush Tachis will no longer drain the combo meter,
Added new Cuckoo reaction dialogue (no more dying after 23 floors),
Bosses are now invulnerable until the fight starts,
Adjusted Regularization cost curve,
Rallying epitaph orbs now gives a trickshot bonus (RALLY x1.5),
Piercing irbs now work with pitching arm,
Killing multiple enemies with piercing laser now gives a trickshot bonus (LASER PIERCE x1.2),
Final boss now benefits from Open Source,
Memories can now be shared with Cuckoo after swapping with Ira,
Daily run upgrades now weighted for what bots can appear,
Stage 3 levels can now appear in daily runs,
Improved Daily Run modifier generation,
Collider Decay no longer triggers during cutscenes,
Added German and Turkish Fan translation for testing
Fixes
Fixed an issue where you could MITE as the hortitator,
Fixed an issue where evo upgrades were applying to the daily run,
Fixed a number of issues with cynicism,
Fixed an issue where a conversation during the ending could be repeated,
Fixed an issue where Epitaphs would not revert skins after the player left them,
Fixed an issue where exactly 500 fitness would not allow a reroll,
Fixed an issue where a second Cuckoo could appear in the curtain when in the shop,
Fixed an issue where level 3 bots skins were not being reset when resetting save,
Fixed an issue where a dialogue portrait could get misaligned,
Fixed an issue where bounced bullets would disappear,
Fixed an issue where certain memories would not grey out,
Fixed an issue where open source would cause double stacking upgrades,
Fixed an issue where a pivotal cutscene could occur before completing the Thorn quests,
Fixed layering and wall collision issues across a number of levels,
Fixed many typos and localization issues
Changed depots in publictest branch