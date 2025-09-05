This build has not been seen in a public branch.

Hey everyone, we are just over a week out from RAM's 1.0 launch!

Thank you all for helping us work out the kinks. We've put a new build out on the public testing branch, and we would be super grateful if anyone testing could start a new save file to make sure the game works from the beginning, and all the sequencing works.

The main thing still missing is beating the game on a Fresh File run, so don't expect that beating the final boss on your first run will make any sense right now. In fact, if possible when testing, please try to imagine what a first time player is experiencing so we can address the most common issues.

Here are the changes and fixes since the last patch:

Adjustments

Added new level 3 intro tease and slimmed down intro tutorial,

Reduced starting dialogue amount when returning from the first run,

Turned off the combo system during the final boss,

More than one memory can now appear in a run (1 per Stage),

Solidarity now requires playing the Mail Sorting Minigame 3 times,

Added a re-read tutorial button to the Horde Mode menu,

Stage 3 levels now display exit markers,

Added some failsafes for the final boss to avoid softlocks,

Ambush Tachis will no longer drain the combo meter,

Added new Cuckoo reaction dialogue (no more dying after 23 floors),

Bosses are now invulnerable until the fight starts,

Adjusted Regularization cost curve,

Rallying epitaph orbs now gives a trickshot bonus (RALLY x1.5),

Piercing irbs now work with pitching arm,

Killing multiple enemies with piercing laser now gives a trickshot bonus (LASER PIERCE x1.2),

Final boss now benefits from Open Source,

Memories can now be shared with Cuckoo after swapping with Ira,

Daily run upgrades now weighted for what bots can appear,

Stage 3 levels can now appear in daily runs,

Improved Daily Run modifier generation,

Collider Decay no longer triggers during cutscenes,

Added German and Turkish Fan translation for testing

Fixes