Hello dear Sandwichers! 🥪✨

We’re thrilled to share the very first major update of our Early Access journey with you!

The 0.3 "Decoration Update" is now live! 🎉

With this update, you’ll be able to personalize your restaurant like never before. From new decoration options to a variety of customization features, your place can truly reflect your unique style and atmosphere. Your restaurant is no longer just a spot to serve food—it’s a space that feels entirely your own.

But that’s not all! Alongside these exciting new additions, we’ve also focused heavily on improving the overall experience. Many bugs have been fixed, making your journey smoother and more enjoyable.

We invite you to check out the brand-new update trailer to see all the fresh content in action. 🎬

Thank you for being part of the very first big step in the Sandwich Simulator adventure. This is just the beginning, and we can’t wait to keep growing together with you! 🌟

Let’s dive into the Decoration Update!

Customizable Kitchen Colors

Bring your kitchen to life with the colors you love!

Not only can you now change the stone colors of your walls, but we’ve also added 3 different countertop styles for you to choose from. Simply use the Color Picker to select your preferred shade and watch your kitchen transform instantly.

Customizable Restaurant Hall

Your restaurant hall just got a major glow-up!

You can freely adjust the colors of the walls, along with both the upper and lower stone layers, giving your space a completely fresh atmosphere.

On top of that, we’ve added 3 brand-new floor tile options (4 in total), allowing you to pick the perfect pattern that matches your interior design.

🎨 Customizable Decoration Items

Make your restaurant truly yours with a wide variety of customizable decor pieces:

10 ceiling lamps

18 wall frames

14 shelves

6 wall signs

Choose the styles that fit your taste and create the perfect atmosphere!

🪑 Fixed Decoration Items

On top of that, we’ve added plenty of fixed decorative pieces to make your restaurant feel more alive and cozy:

3 ceiling fans

4 wind chimes

3 wall lamps

17 posters

48 house decor items including details like a pipe, an airplane and boat model, a globe, animal figurines, and many more charming objects!

Your restaurant isn’t just a business anymore—it’s a world full of character, shaped by your own choices.

🐞 Bug Fixes

We’ve also tackled a number of issues to make your experience smoother: