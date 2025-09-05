Hello dear Sandwichers! 🥪✨
We’re thrilled to share the very first major update of our Early Access journey with you!
The 0.3 "Decoration Update" is now live! 🎉
With this update, you’ll be able to personalize your restaurant like never before. From new decoration options to a variety of customization features, your place can truly reflect your unique style and atmosphere. Your restaurant is no longer just a spot to serve food—it’s a space that feels entirely your own.
But that’s not all! Alongside these exciting new additions, we’ve also focused heavily on improving the overall experience. Many bugs have been fixed, making your journey smoother and more enjoyable.
We invite you to check out the brand-new update trailer to see all the fresh content in action. 🎬
Thank you for being part of the very first big step in the Sandwich Simulator adventure. This is just the beginning, and we can’t wait to keep growing together with you! 🌟
Let’s dive into the Decoration Update!
Customizable Kitchen Colors
Bring your kitchen to life with the colors you love!
Not only can you now change the stone colors of your walls, but we’ve also added 3 different countertop styles for you to choose from. Simply use the Color Picker to select your preferred shade and watch your kitchen transform instantly.
Customizable Restaurant Hall
Your restaurant hall just got a major glow-up!
You can freely adjust the colors of the walls, along with both the upper and lower stone layers, giving your space a completely fresh atmosphere.
On top of that, we’ve added 3 brand-new floor tile options (4 in total), allowing you to pick the perfect pattern that matches your interior design.
🎨 Customizable Decoration Items
Make your restaurant truly yours with a wide variety of customizable decor pieces:
10 ceiling lamps
18 wall frames
14 shelves
6 wall signs
Choose the styles that fit your taste and create the perfect atmosphere!
🪑 Fixed Decoration Items
On top of that, we’ve added plenty of fixed decorative pieces to make your restaurant feel more alive and cozy:
3 ceiling fans
4 wind chimes
3 wall lamps
17 posters
48 house decor items including details like a pipe, an airplane and boat model, a globe, animal figurines, and many more charming objects!
Your restaurant isn’t just a business anymore—it’s a world full of character, shaped by your own choices.
🐞 Bug Fixes
We’ve also tackled a number of issues to make your experience smoother:
Player Stuck in Toilet While Crouching
Fixed an issue where crouching inside a toilet could trap the player, making it impossible to exit.
Invisible Sandwich After Save/Load with Tray & Receipt
Resolved a bug where serving a tray with a receipt after save/load left behind an invisible sandwich.
Clients Facing the Same Direction in Multiplayer
Fixed client orientation not replicating correctly for other players. No more oddly synchronized staring contests!
Small Freezer Preview Image Mismatch
Corrected the preview image in the market so it now matches the actual in-game appearance.
Bread Sorting into Oven Tray (Client-Side)
Addressed an issue where trays sometimes failed to properly hold 5 breads, causing odd shifting or fewer breads being placed.
Order Price Drops to Zero
Fixed an issue where removing a sandwich from the order list while taking the order caused the total price to drop to zero.
Broken Sandwich Order After Removing Side Item
Resolved a bug where removing a selected side item would break the sandwich order in the list.
Cash Register Price Increase Exploit
Addressed an exploit where switching repeatedly between certain products (such as different bread types or chicken/smoked beef) would incorrectly increase the total price.
Canceled Items Still Appearing on Receipt
Fixed an issue where canceled bread and ingredients still showed up on the printed receipt.
Example: If White Bread, Chicken, and Lettuce were ordered, and White Bread was removed, those removed items could still appear when the order was changed to something else (e.g., Thyme Bread, Smoked Beef, and Mushroom). This has now been resolved.
Drive-Thru Old Orders Persisting After Save/Load
Corrected a problem where the large order panel in the drive-thru continued to display old or kicked orders after a save/load.
