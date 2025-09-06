We’re thrilled to introduce a major update for Anomaly Rooms, making the game even more atmospheric, user-friendly, and terrifying!

Game Save System

Now you can save your progress multiple times during the game! However, each save is a strategic decision, as the number of saves is limited. Choose your moment wisely to avoid running out of chances to lock in your success amidst anomalies and deadly traps.

New Terrifying Anomalies

We’ve added new visual anomalies that intensify the horror atmosphere. These anomalies not only make searching harder but also ramp up the fear, making your heart race. Can you spot what’s wrong?

Simplified Shard Search

Red and green shards are now easier to find! We’ve slightly adjusted their placement so you can focus on exploration and survival rather than lengthy searches. This makes the game smoother and more enjoyable while keeping the tension of choosing between anomalies.

Updated Storyline: Annie’s Diary Entries

Dive deeper into the game’s lore with a revamped story! New school secrets await, filled with emotional notes, clues, and unexpected twists.

New Character

Meet a new active character! This sinister figure not only terrifies with its presence but is also a key part of the game’s lore. Its eerie gaze and mysterious actions add tension to every room. Be cautious — it’s always nearby!

The Classroom Just Got Deadlier!!

The classroom has become a true nightmare! We’ve reworked the mechanics of interacting with traps and the environment, making every room feel more alive and hostile.