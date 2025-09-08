 Skip to content
8 September 2025 Build 19875029 Edited 8 September 2025 – 15:09:12 UTC by Wendy Share
Update notes via Steam Community
This hotfix addresses two issues following our 10.0.0 release

We’ve increased the matchmaking timeout to reduce the number of people who are seeing the ‘Seatpost’ error after hitting the PLAY button.

The player’s DLSS setting will now be retained when they quit the game so it doesn’t have to be re-enabled each time.

Changed files in this update

Depot 2926901
