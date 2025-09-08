This hotfix addresses two issues following our 10.0.0 release
We’ve increased the matchmaking timeout to reduce the number of people who are seeing the ‘Seatpost’ error after hitting the PLAY button.
The player’s DLSS setting will now be retained when they quit the game so it doesn’t have to be re-enabled each time.
Update notes for Hotfix 10.0.1
Update notes via Steam Community
