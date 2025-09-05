Release Date: [05/09/2025]



⚔️ Gameplay



Adjusted: Arrows, magics and bullets destroy out screen



Refined: Loot more Variable, 2 new Smitch NPCs



🐉 Boss & Enemies



Rebalanced Dragon Boss for fairer difficulty



Fixed AI behavior where Dragon is Stucked



Added new attack pattern to Dragon



🛠️ Bug Fixes



Fixed issue causing fall in the second floor of castle 1



📌 Notes from the Dev



This patch continues weekly updates — thank you for all the feedback!



Keep sharing your suggestions; they help shape Astraphia’s future.