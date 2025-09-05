 Skip to content
5 September 2025 Build 19874862 Edited 5 September 2025 – 18:09:22 UTC by Wendy Share
Update notes via Steam Community
Release Date: [05/09/2025]

⚔️ Gameplay

Adjusted: Arrows, magics and bullets destroy out screen

Refined: Loot more Variable, 2 new Smitch NPCs

🐉 Boss & Enemies

Rebalanced Dragon Boss for fairer difficulty

Fixed AI behavior where Dragon is Stucked

Added new attack pattern to Dragon

🛠️ Bug Fixes

Fixed issue causing fall in the second floor of castle 1

📌 Notes from the Dev

This patch continues weekly updates — thank you for all the feedback!

Keep sharing your suggestions; they help shape Astraphia’s future.

