Release Date: [05/09/2025]
⚔️ Gameplay
Adjusted: Arrows, magics and bullets destroy out screen
Refined: Loot more Variable, 2 new Smitch NPCs
🐉 Boss & Enemies
Rebalanced Dragon Boss for fairer difficulty
Fixed AI behavior where Dragon is Stucked
Added new attack pattern to Dragon
🛠️ Bug Fixes
Fixed issue causing fall in the second floor of castle 1
📌 Notes from the Dev
This patch continues weekly updates — thank you for all the feedback!
Keep sharing your suggestions; they help shape Astraphia’s future.
Astraphia – Patch Notes [v1.1.11]
