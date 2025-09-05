=== Taskie Changes

== Gadget Changes

The Heavy Armor rework is done! Take the brunt of the Subject's fire while supporting your teammates with armor packs. Featuring a better armor system and resistance to some effects, very little will stop you in your tracks!

+ Armor now completely absorbs damage

+ Heavy Armor can drop kevlar vests that give 30 armor points to any non-Heavy Armors

+ Heavy Armor has a natural resistance to some effects like concussed

- Heavy Armor reduces speed by 10%

= Sonar Goggles

* Sounds have been replaced to be less annoying

=== Subject Changes

With the advent of Heavy Armor, the knife now does 30 armor piercing when using a heavy attack; meaning that M2's are the best way to kill enemies with kevlar. Do note that unless you are running RAGE, a base M2 will not kill a Heavy Armor at full health and armor.

== Strand Changes

= RAGE

- Frenzy charge does 20 AP instead of M2's 30 AP

This means that charge cannot kill a heavy armor unless you slightly damage them, just like all other strands

= VIRUS

+ All POX effects pierce through armor

= GHOST

+ GHOSTs can now choose a target to morph into

=== Gamemode changes

* Changed Classic's time limit to 4 minutes

* Changed Biohazard's time limit to 6 minutes

Classic should go by a little faster, and conversely taskies should have a little bit more time to complete the objective in Biohazard

=== Other changes

* Pipebombs and other explosives can now damage deployable objects

* Added a field to view legacy version logs in this menu

* Fixed single load weapons stopping your reloads while paused

* Bug fixes oh joy