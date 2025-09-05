 Skip to content
POPULAR TODAY Hollow Knight: Silksong Hollow Knight Cronos: The New Dawn Deadlock HELLDIVERS™ 2 Path of Exile 2
Enter Submit to view all results. Ctrl+Enter View and filter in instant search.
Close ×
Search powered by Algolia
5 September 2025 Build 19874857 Edited 5 September 2025 – 18:09:25 UTC by Wendy Share
Update notes via Steam Community
=== Taskie Changes
== Gadget Changes
The Heavy Armor rework is done! Take the brunt of the Subject's fire while supporting your teammates with armor packs. Featuring a better armor system and resistance to some effects, very little will stop you in your tracks!
+ Armor now completely absorbs damage
+ Heavy Armor can drop kevlar vests that give 30 armor points to any non-Heavy Armors
+ Heavy Armor has a natural resistance to some effects like concussed
- Heavy Armor reduces speed by 10%
= Sonar Goggles
* Sounds have been replaced to be less annoying
=== Subject Changes
With the advent of Heavy Armor, the knife now does 30 armor piercing when using a heavy attack; meaning that M2's are the best way to kill enemies with kevlar. Do note that unless you are running RAGE, a base M2 will not kill a Heavy Armor at full health and armor.
== Strand Changes
= RAGE
- Frenzy charge does 20 AP instead of M2's 30 AP
This means that charge cannot kill a heavy armor unless you slightly damage them, just like all other strands
= VIRUS
+ All POX effects pierce through armor
= GHOST
+ GHOSTs can now choose a target to morph into
=== Gamemode changes
* Changed Classic's time limit to 4 minutes
* Changed Biohazard's time limit to 6 minutes
Classic should go by a little faster, and conversely taskies should have a little bit more time to complete the objective in Biohazard
=== Other changes
* Pipebombs and other explosives can now damage deployable objects
* Added a field to view legacy version logs in this menu
* Fixed single load weapons stopping your reloads while paused
* Bug fixes oh joy

Changed files in this update

Windows Depot 3995761
  • Loading history…
Linux Depot 3995762
  • Loading history…
Ad-free Steam data for everyone since 2012
Support SteamDB • Donate or contribute
Open link