 Skip to content
POPULAR TODAY Hollow Knight: Silksong Hollow Knight Cronos: The New Dawn Deadlock HELLDIVERS™ 2 Path of Exile 2
Enter Submit to view all results. Ctrl+Enter View and filter in instant search.
Close ×
Search powered by Algolia
5 September 2025 Build 19874842 Edited 5 September 2025 – 17:46:05 UTC by Wendy Share
Update notes via Steam Community

Legend Bowlers! Here's a small update to fix issues reported by YOU, the community! Hope you enjoy!

Fixes

  • Franchise mode now includes Settings menu in main menu.

  • Hot Routes now working.

  • Hot Routing now can be done using keyboard inputs.

  • Gamepad manager screen added in game to allow for switching between home, away, or cpu control.

  • Crash protection added when attempting to load invalid or missing career files.

  • Fixed duplicate xbox gamepads on team select screen issue.


If you experience any bugs or issues please report them here or more preferably in our Discord where you can chat with the community, report bugs, or give feedback on the game.

As always, if you've enjoyed the game so far and like what you're seeing out of the game it would be great if you can leave a review on Steam!

Twitter
Discord
YouTube

Patch Version 1.0.5.3

Changed files in this update

Windows Legend Bowl Content Depot 1106341
  • Loading history…
Windows DLC 3244830 Depot 3244830
  • Loading history…
Ad-free Steam data for everyone since 2012
Support SteamDB • Donate or contribute
Open link