Legend Bowlers! Here's a small update to fix issues reported by YOU, the community! Hope you enjoy!

Fixes

Franchise mode now includes Settings menu in main menu.

Hot Routes now working.

Hot Routing now can be done using keyboard inputs.

Gamepad manager screen added in game to allow for switching between home, away, or cpu control.

Crash protection added when attempting to load invalid or missing career files.

Fixed duplicate xbox gamepads on team select screen issue.



If you experience any bugs or issues please report them here or more preferably in our Discord where you can chat with the community, report bugs, or give feedback on the game.



As always, if you've enjoyed the game so far and like what you're seeing out of the game it would be great if you can leave a review on Steam!



Patch Version 1.0.5.3