
10 September 2025 Build 19874841 Edited 10 September 2025 – 11:26:21 UTC by Wendy Share
Update notes via Steam Community

In preparation of our console release and due to a major score change in the latest ROM. We are going to reset all Leaderboards.

2025/09/10 Patch Notes

  • Localization fixes.

  • Audio fixes.

  • Changed "Press Start Button" in Title screen in the ROMS to have a button overlay for Start Button instead of the word Start.

  • Added a version number in Extra. Representing the Frontends version.

  • Fix where Names in the leaderboard were not displaying correctly.

  • Added ROMS version number in uploaded Scores.

  • Limiting uploaded Scores to be only from Latest Patch.

  • Fix to Subtitles not working after view the Prologue twice.

  • Fix to Subtitles getting stuck if they are skipped.

  • Added Leaderboards for Challenge 1-6

  • Updated ROMS to be version 3.3.0

Earthion Version 3.3.0 Patch Notes

  • Stage 7 - The collision position for the boss's beam attack has been adjusted

  • Stage 8 - The hit collision for the first boss's (Neurocrawler) head has been fixed

  • The prologue text has been adjusted: YK-IIA has been changed to YK-ⅡA (English and Portuguese versions)

  • A 1 million point bonus has been added when clearing the game without missing a shot

  • Fixed display error in which NOVA's damage was not shown

  • Stage 4 - Fixed unexpected glitch occurring during boss battle

  • Fixed incorrect stage designation in title demo

  • Fixed a typo (Japanese version) (戦積 → 戦績)

  • Fixed display issues in the ending (Portuguese version)

  • Adjusted the random playback frame count in the Music Player to the correct value

  • Changed the final boss wreckage bonus so it cannot be obtained after the player dies

  • Adjusted the countdown sequence to be easier to skip

