In preparation of our console release and due to a major score change in the latest ROM. We are going to reset all Leaderboards.
2025/09/10 Patch Notes
Localization fixes.
Audio fixes.
Changed "Press Start Button" in Title screen in the ROMS to have a button overlay for Start Button instead of the word Start.
Added a version number in Extra. Representing the Frontends version.
Fix where Names in the leaderboard were not displaying correctly.
Added ROMS version number in uploaded Scores.
Limiting uploaded Scores to be only from Latest Patch.
Fix to Subtitles not working after view the Prologue twice.
Fix to Subtitles getting stuck if they are skipped.
Added Leaderboards for Challenge 1-6
Updated ROMS to be version 3.3.0
Earthion Version 3.3.0 Patch Notes
Stage 7 - The collision position for the boss's beam attack has been adjusted
Stage 8 - The hit collision for the first boss's (Neurocrawler) head has been fixed
The prologue text has been adjusted: YK-IIA has been changed to YK-ⅡA (English and Portuguese versions)
A 1 million point bonus has been added when clearing the game without missing a shot
Fixed display error in which NOVA's damage was not shown
Stage 4 - Fixed unexpected glitch occurring during boss battle
Fixed incorrect stage designation in title demo
Fixed a typo (Japanese version) (戦積 → 戦績)
Fixed display issues in the ending (Portuguese version)
Adjusted the random playback frame count in the Music Player to the correct value
Changed the final boss wreckage bonus so it cannot be obtained after the player dies
Adjusted the countdown sequence to be easier to skip
Changed files in this update