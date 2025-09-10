2025/09/10 Patch Notes

In preparation of our console release and due to a major score change in the latest ROM. We are going to reset all Leaderboards.





Updated ROMS to be version 3.3.0

Fix to Subtitles getting stuck if they are skipped.

Fix to Subtitles not working after view the Prologue twice.

Limiting uploaded Scores to be only from Latest Patch.

Fix where Names in the leaderboard were not displaying correctly.

Added a version number in Extra. Representing the Frontends version.

Changed "Press Start Button" in Title screen in the ROMS to have a button overlay for Start Button instead of the word Start.

Stage 7 - The collision position for the boss's beam attack has been adjusted

Stage 8 - The hit collision for the first boss's (Neurocrawler) head has been fixed

The prologue text has been adjusted: YK-IIA has been changed to YK-ⅡA (English and Portuguese versions)

A 1 million point bonus has been added when clearing the game without missing a shot

Fixed display error in which NOVA's damage was not shown

Stage 4 - Fixed unexpected glitch occurring during boss battle

Fixed incorrect stage designation in title demo

Fixed a typo (Japanese version) (戦積 → 戦績)

Fixed display issues in the ending (Portuguese version)

Adjusted the random playback frame count in the Music Player to the correct value

Changed the final boss wreckage bonus so it cannot be obtained after the player dies