6 September 2025 Build 19874811 Edited 6 September 2025 – 05:39:17 UTC by Wendy Share
Update notes via Steam Community
Patch 5 is now live with the following changes:
  • Fixed a possible crash caused by the AI pathfinding system
  • Removed the option to buy track as it misled some people into thinking that it's the only way to get more track (when you can refill at home for free)
  • Moved the super fuel timer behind the super fuel option to clean up the buying menu

