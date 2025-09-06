- Fixed a possible crash caused by the AI pathfinding system
- Removed the option to buy track as it misled some people into thinking that it's the only way to get more track (when you can refill at home for free)
- Moved the super fuel timer behind the super fuel option to clean up the buying menu
Patch 5
Patch 5 is now live with the following changes:
