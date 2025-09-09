Greetings Reagents,

Prepare for a world in flames with the new Limited-Time Event Deep Burn. Face hellish Trials filled with fiery hazards like fire mines, flame throwers, and an increased presence of the Pitcher: Murkoff’s resident and unhinged pyromaniac. Along with the fiery new hazards introduced in Season 4.1, two new MK-Challenges will be available to all Reagents. In Traffick the Product, players invade the territory of sinister manbaby mafioso, Franco Barbi, in order to flood his streets with a new experimental opioid devised by Murkoff. Meanwhile, Disrupt the Neighborhood aims to break down the barriers that divide us, literally, to encourage intrusion from outsiders. After all, without any fences, we’re all free to be each other’s neighbor!

This update includes

New Limited-Time Event: DEEP BURN

New Limited-Time Catalog: DEEP BURN

New MK-Challenge: TRAFFICK THE PRODUCT

New MK-Challenge: DISRUPT THE NEIGHBORHOOD

Evidence Documents Menu Revamp

Many additions, fixes, and balancing changes

New Limited-Time Event: DEEP BURN

Everything burns. To prepare Reagents for a future consumed by flame, we are initiating a therapy filled with burning sources. Avoid or burn!

Deep Burn variator - The trial is filled with fire sources, fire mines, flame throwers, and thick smog. The Pitcher Ex-Pop might also pay a visit.

Extinguish the fires variator - Locate and use water cans to extinguish the burning barrels scattered throughout the Trial.

New Limited-Time Catalog: DEEP BURN

A brand new Catalog is available for the duration of the Deep Burn Limited-Time event, until October 7, at 10am ET.

Players can spend their acquired event tokens in the Limited-Time Catalog to unlock exclusive cosmetics.

Once the event ends, the catalog will be removed, and any unspent tokens will be lost, so make sure to spend your Deep Burn Tokens before October 7.

New MK-Challenge: TRAFFICK THE PRODUCT

There can be no health without profit. Encroach on Franco's territory, distribute Murkoff's experimental opioid, and take his people's money. Dependent consumers breed healthy economies.

New MK-Challenge: DISRUPT THE NEIGHBORHOOD

Communities that erect their own gates determine their own boundaries. Remove the obstacles and invite intrusion. No fences make interesting neighbors.

Evidence Documents Revamp

Dive into the lore of Outlast Trials by reading through the many evidence documents found during your playthroughs. Now organized into themes.

Additions/Fixes/Balancing

Added Page 11 to the Deluxe Catalog Project Diarchy.

Escalation Therapy changes: Escalation difficulty has been smoothed from level 1 to 20. Starting at trial #21, up to 8 variators can be active.

Rebalanced Otto and Arora: Increased Otto and Arora chase speed on all difficulties. Slightly decreased Nausea (poison effect) build up time. Slightly increased vomiting duration. Nausea (poison effect) can now kill players (used to stop at 1hp). Otto and Arora can now bash doors in the same amount of hits as other Prime Assets. Taking another Nausea hit (Poison Flash or Trap) will now trigger vomiting right away.

It is now possible to cure Arora poison effect using antidotes and Heal Rig (with Detox upgrade).

Fixed a bug where the “Shared Intel” upgrade of the X-Ray Rig wasn’t working correctly.

Implemented new ping icons for enemies.

Prime Assets now react correctly to projectiles with Strong Arms amp (stumble).

Voice Disturbance variator: Using a quick communication ping will now create a disturbance that can be heard by enemies (only when Voice Disturbance variator is active). Enemies won’t hear players talking while hidden in a hidespot anymore.

Don’t Make Noise variator: Enemies now display a visual effect on their eyes to illustrate that their vision is impaired but their noise detection is increased.

Other various bug fixes and improvements.

See you in the Sleep Room, Reagents!

- The RB Team