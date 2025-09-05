Work done on the Snow Brig ship and the crew management panel.



- Fixed ovelaping options on crew management panel.

- Updated names of sails to more acurate nautical terms.

- Added Set Sail / Take in Sails macro command. This just deploys or rise all the sails at once.

- Fixed (mostly) AI crew pathfinding issues.

- Added more crew members to the Snow Brig.

- Overall adjustments of the Snow Brig simulation parameters.