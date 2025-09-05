 Skip to content
5 September 2025 Build 19874744 Edited 5 September 2025 – 17:46:17 UTC by Wendy Share
Update notes via Steam Community
Work done on the Snow Brig ship and the crew management panel.

- Fixed ovelaping options on crew management panel.
- Updated names of sails to more acurate nautical terms.
- Added Set Sail / Take in Sails macro command. This just deploys or rise all the sails at once.
- Fixed (mostly) AI crew pathfinding issues.
- Added more crew members to the Snow Brig.
- Overall adjustments of the Snow Brig simulation parameters.

Changed files in this update

Windows Depot 3602151
