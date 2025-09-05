Fantastic Petty - Patch 1.04

This update does not include a reset of rankings or adjustments to the game's difficulty.
- The boss rush mode has been changed from a score-based system to a time attack format, and a new entry for boss rush has been added to the rankings.
- A feature has been introduced that prompts players to choose whether to switch to EASY mode upon their third continue.
- The rankings now include a face icon of the character currently being viewed.
- The title's user interface and graphics have been modified, along with changes to some stage graphics.
- A bug has been fixed in the stage select where enemies that drop items would appear regardless of the player's respawn status.
Changed files in this update