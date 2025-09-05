 Skip to content
POPULAR TODAY Hollow Knight: Silksong Hollow Knight Cronos: The New Dawn Deadlock HELLDIVERS™ 2 Path of Exile 2
Enter Submit to view all results. Ctrl+Enter View and filter in instant search.
Close ×
Search powered by Algolia
5 September 2025 Build 19874702 Edited 5 September 2025 – 19:09:07 UTC by Wendy Share
Update notes via Steam Community
Fantastic Petty - Patch 1.04

This update does not include a reset of rankings or adjustments to the game's difficulty.

  • The boss rush mode has been changed from a score-based system to a time attack format, and a new entry for boss rush has been added to the rankings.
  • A feature has been introduced that prompts players to choose whether to switch to EASY mode upon their third continue.
  • The rankings now include a face icon of the character currently being viewed.
  • The title's user interface and graphics have been modified, along with changes to some stage graphics.
  • A bug has been fixed in the stage select where enemies that drop items would appear regardless of the player's respawn status.

Changed files in this update

Depot 1309682
  • Loading history…
Ad-free Steam data for everyone since 2012
Support SteamDB • Donate or contribute
Open link