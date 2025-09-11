Dear Knightlings,

Today, we are releasing our first patch, Patch 1! Thank you once again for all your support. We also appreciate those who have been reporting issues and providing feedback. It really helps us improve the game!



This update includes a number of fixes and improvements:



Added the ability for players to delete save files from the menu.

Improved UI scaling

Fixed various quest and encounter issues.

Fixed an issue where Praise Vessel stamps on the map in Windtorn Fields would not show as complete after being collected.

Fixed an issue where The Blades of the windmill in Windtorn Fields would disappear after a cutscene.

Fixed an issue where Earthborn sword attacks would miss too often.

Fixed an issue where Archers in the Cornered Bosk crypt encounter would not react to the large explosive battery, making the fight harder than intended.

Fixed an issue where Miscreants would spawn inside objects’ geometry.



PlayStation Only



If you had trouble saving or creating a new save file, please delete an existing save file with the new delete save functionality.

We are continuing to improve the game and are currently working on further improvements to stability, fixing various bugs, adding the ability to rebind keys, and working on Russian text localization.

While working on these patches, we will closely follow more feedback coming in and work on fixes accordingly. If you encounter any other issues, please report them to our support team here:

https://support.saber.games/hc/en/the-knightling/articles/how-to-report-an-issue-3







If you encounter further progression issues, please come to the Discord for assistance!

https://discord.gg/twirlbound





Thanks so much for playing!



