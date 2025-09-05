This is an exciting time for Speed Freeks, because we're on the verge of releasing some level editing tools that will allow you to place structures, platforms, ramps, jump pads, decorations, VFX, etc in maps and then run races through them.

Races will be played through the new Kustom Rally mode, either solo or multiplayer 🏁

It's gonna be so cool 🤘

You'll have assets like these to build whatever you want, races up towers, through obstacle courses, off huge jumps, etc. All decorated the way you think an Ork like you would do it!

You can imagine the uniqueness and creativity will be so much higher, and we're so pumped to see what you gits come up with 💪

We'll be adding our own creations to the game as well to be installed with the Creation Tools patch.

And as far as we know, Speed Freeks will be the first Warhammer 40,000 game to include level editing tools like this where you can build custom structures and things from scratch. Very Orky :)

Before jumping into the rest of this blog, we thought it would be right to address the big squig in the room - which is that the game has a player count problem. We're well aware that there's not as many gits ingame these days as we would have hoped, and we're working to remedy that fact with enticing new content, as well as promotional pushes where we can.

To those of you who are just joining us now, or have stuck with the game through even a fraction of its development, we thank you so much for krumping with us. We're still working to improve the game as much as possible and as mentioned, have some really fun stuff coming.

If you could jump ingame to welcome the new players with open arms (and a side of Dakka), that would be awesome.

We look forward to continuing the speedin' and krumpin' together.

Now let's get stuck in!

KUSTOM RALLY 🏁 (BETA)

Blaze through a lineup of community made races in this fast-paced racing mode!

This patch comes with some developer-created courses included, but you can also share/download races here in the

Steam Discussion Thread or on the SF Discord in the #kustom-races channel. See the pinned posts for instructions 📌

We're currently working on cloud integration to allow easy uploading, browsing, and sharing of community creations with ease, so that's something to look forward to as well!

CREATION MODE 🛠️ (BETA)

As mentioned, we'll soon be introducing level building tools to the game that will allow players a ton of creativity in making stuff.

In the meantime, we've still got the same functionality as before with Free Roam, except we've renamed the mode to Creation Mode as it's more fitting. Keep an eye on this mode for juicy updates 👌

Here's some bug fixes to the mode as well:

We've added a distance marker to the active waypoint for better communication.

When playing custom races, the subsequent waypoint preview now has a different icon in addition to being yellow instead of green, and the finish line waypoint is now red.

There is now a finish line and a start gate, and player movement and abilities are frozen until the race starts.

Once the adding creation tools are in the game, we'll continue to improve them for more functionality and customization. Super pumped about this feature!

MUTATORS ☣️

These used to be part of early access as limited time modes, but now players can enable them when creating a new lobby.

It's surprising how much they can change the feel of a match ːsteamthumbsupː

Here's the available mutators:

Dakka Frenzy (Deff Rally) Higher fire rate and lower cooldowns = MORE DAKKA! Bomb Rush (Kill Konvoy) Many more bombs are spawned during play. Let the explosive chaos begin! Random Vehicle A random vehicle is chosen for you every time you respawn

Give them a try!

As always, thanks for playing our little Orky game. We love seeing new players come in and talk about how pleasantly surprised they were after a session, but also the dedicated players who continue to have fun, posting gameplay clips and chatting in the SF Discord.

Jump in there if you want to konnect with other gits 👌

Excited to see how you guys like the upcoming patches!