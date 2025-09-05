 Skip to content
POPULAR TODAY Hollow Knight: Silksong Hollow Knight Cronos: The New Dawn Deadlock HELLDIVERS™ 2 Path of Exile 2
Enter Submit to view all results. Ctrl+Enter View and filter in instant search.
Close ×
Search powered by Algolia
5 September 2025 Build 19874651 Edited 5 September 2025 – 18:09:20 UTC by Wendy Share
Update notes via Steam Community
・Fixed a bug where unintended effects played during the ending branches
・Extended the grace period for certain traps
・Adjusted enemy screams so they play from the correct position
・Adjusted supporter content switches to function properly

Changed files in this update

Depot 3826561
  • Loading history…
Ad-free Steam data for everyone since 2012
Support SteamDB • Donate or contribute
Open link