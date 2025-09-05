・Fixed a bug where unintended effects played during the ending branches
・Extended the grace period for certain traps
・Adjusted enemy screams so they play from the correct position
・Adjusted supporter content switches to function properly
1.0.3 Update
Update notes via Steam Community
