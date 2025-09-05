 Skip to content
POPULAR TODAY Hollow Knight: Silksong Hollow Knight Cronos: The New Dawn Deadlock HELLDIVERS™ 2 Path of Exile 2
Enter Submit to view all results. Ctrl+Enter View and filter in instant search.
Close ×
Search powered by Algolia
5 September 2025 Build 19874547 Edited 5 September 2025 – 18:09:13 UTC by Wendy Share
Update notes via Steam Community
  • Update of the base unity LTS version
  • Several bug fixing, including diplomacy cancellation and tentativly fixing sea land ownership,
  • Fix on Military Crafts for Bronze and Gundpowder focuses
  • Balanced was changed with Sedentism, Urbanization and Pastoralism
  • Fertility now react slower to change of Granary strategy
  • Granary is now boost more by peasant and Modern Fertiliser
  • Granary is slighlty easier to build
  • Game should be more compatible with linux OSes
  • Battle with Supermacy and Superior Firepower will inclifct less damage to army if it fights a empty army
  • Factories output more goods

Changed files in this update

Depot 3210331
  • Loading history…
Ad-free Steam data for everyone since 2012
Support SteamDB • Donate or contribute
Open link