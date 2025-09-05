- Update of the base unity LTS version
- Several bug fixing, including diplomacy cancellation and tentativly fixing sea land ownership,
- Fix on Military Crafts for Bronze and Gundpowder focuses
- Balanced was changed with Sedentism, Urbanization and Pastoralism
- Fertility now react slower to change of Granary strategy
- Granary is now boost more by peasant and Modern Fertiliser
- Granary is slighlty easier to build
- Game should be more compatible with linux OSes
- Battle with Supermacy and Superior Firepower will inclifct less damage to army if it fights a empty army
- Factories output more goods
Update notes via Steam Community
Some depots below may not display changed files because our bot does not own the specific depot or game.
Game can be donated with a key, by sending a gift, or using curator system.
- Loading history…
Changed files in this update