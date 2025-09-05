Fixed an issue of the bonus modifiers to planes not always being correct in the mission window

Reduced enemy plane HP by 10% to buff the own forces during Scramble.

Reduced the amount of Heinkel bombers being launched by enemy attacks. They will now appear on later attack severities

This is a temporary fix to prevent exhaustion of air crew until more controls over training scheduling are built in

Fixed an issue of the camera rotation getting stuck when playing on Perranporth.

Fixed an issue where enemy planes damaged during Scramble would heal up again for the attack on the base

We have several reports of sirens not stopping to ring. We haven't been able to reproduce when it happens exactly. If you have steps for reproduction, write to us in the Steam forum or on Discord please.

We want to make ammo piles highly explosive. This will come out very soon, so keep it safe from enemy attacks.

We are investigating an issue where the size of a runway is not calculated correctly anymore if it already has existing materials on it.

We are investigating an issue of Mac silicone users not being able to load late game maps anymore.