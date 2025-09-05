Version 1.1

Version 1.1 introduces some simple fixes and improvements following some good feedback we received.

Achievement Fixes Into The Dungeon (Level 9) achievement is fixed. Kaboom! only requires 125 resets instead of 250. Mind The Gap achievement now only requires a distance of 28 instead of 42 We accidentally made this achievement wrong initially so we thought it was possible (whoops!)

Camera Tweaks Camera now has a minimum weight option, which should make large camera transitions feel a lot better. Tweak camera triggers and movement on Level 6 Tweak some cameras on Level 10 Tweak first camera on Level 9



Additional Change

You can now see the game version at the top of the screen.