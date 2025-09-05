 Skip to content
5 September 2025 Build 19874473 Edited 5 September 2025 – 18:09:25 UTC by Wendy Share
Update notes via Steam Community

Version 1.1

Version 1.1 introduces some simple fixes and improvements following some good feedback we received.

  • Achievement Fixes

    • Into The Dungeon (Level 9) achievement is fixed.

    • Kaboom! only requires 125 resets instead of 250.

    • Mind The Gap achievement now only requires a distance of 28 instead of 42

      • We accidentally made this achievement wrong initially so we thought it was possible (whoops!)

  • Camera Tweaks

    • Camera now has a minimum weight option, which should make large camera transitions feel a lot better.

    • Tweak camera triggers and movement on Level 6

    • Tweak some cameras on Level 10

    • Tweak first camera on Level 9

Additional Change

You can now see the game version at the top of the screen.

Changed files in this update

