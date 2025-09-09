Hey Campers!

Today we’re adding a small patch to Pine Hearts on Steam, as well as Nintendo Switch, which introduces some of your most wanted features, including secondary quest tracking, collectibles tracking and touchscreen support, as well as some performance optimisations.

Here’s a breakdown of what to expect:

New Features

● New Secondary Quest Tracker - You can now keep track of all side-quests in Tyke’s journal.

● New Droplet Tracker - You can now keep track of all the Droplets you have collected and how many you can find in each region of the game.

● New Supported Languages - You can now play Pine Hearts in Korean, Japanese, and Traditional Chinese.

● Touch Screen Support - You can now use your device’s touch screen to play Pine Hearts.



QOL Features

● Tyke’s local region map is now on its own page of the journal, and has been enlarged and made clearer.

● Improved performance across all platforms.

● Cutscenes now have their own audio controls and should perform better across devices.



Bug Fixes

● Fixed issues with the “Skip UI Animations” option.

● Fixed issues with swapping input devices.

● Fixed issues with Tyke being able to move during certain interactions.

● Fixed bugs caused by closing and reopening the game.

● Fixed minor interaction, audio and UI bugs.

● Fixed issues with UI scaling across different aspect ratios and removed in-game letterboxing.



Please note: This patch has been applied to both Steam and Switch versions but the patch numbers are different, so please make sure you’re playing on the correct version.

Steam: v1.3.0.246

Switch: v1.2.0.202

Mobile Launch Plans, Plus a New Look!

We’re also excited to announce that Pine Hearts is coming to iOS and Android devices on September 23rd, so you can take Tyke with you wherever you wander. You can pre-order now on the App Store and Google Play Store .



Also, did you see our beautiful new keyart?



As always, if you’d like to chat more about Pine Hearts, you can join us over on Discord, and if you’d like to follow Tyke’s Adventures, he now has a blog on Tumblr . We’d love to see you there.

Chat soon!

Melissa and Vicki

Pine Hearts Community Team



