This is a huge update that includes tons of bug fixes and tweaks to the missions to make them more fun.

- Improved several missions to make them less chaotic and more engaging firefights (For example, the bomb mission that takes place on bridge, the train station mission, and many more )

- Improved Enemy AI to behave more intelligently indoors. When a player opens a door, the enemy will react to the door and try to run for cover.

- Added more dynamic movements to the enemy AI. They now dive for cover, making them harder to hit and giving the firefights a cinematic flair.

- Fixed a bug with dying on ladders, the player is stuck on the ladder

- Fixed a bug with drones sometimes flying too high..

- Fixed bug with the yellow flashing icon that locates hostages sometimes not appearing

- Reduced memory usage by cleaning up and consolidating a lot of assets

- Fixed annoying bug where the enemies in vehicles would sometimes appear to be floating in mid-air like aliens

- Fixed footsteps not working for characters holding melee weapons

- Reduced the stutter that occurs when flashbangs go off

- Fixed a bug related to players with high ping would sometimes purchase items in the store TWICE, if they clicked on a buy button



