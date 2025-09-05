 Skip to content
POPULAR TODAY Hollow Knight: Silksong Hollow Knight Cronos: The New Dawn Deadlock HELLDIVERS™ 2 Path of Exile 2
Enter Submit to view all results. Ctrl+Enter View and filter in instant search.
Close ×
Search powered by Algolia
5 September 2025 Build 19874372 Edited 6 September 2025 – 00:33:09 UTC by Wendy Share
Update notes via Steam Community

Happy Friday everyone!


As you head into the weekend, we hope you checked out the big Content Update 1 that we released just over a week ago. This brings new battle types, a new-user experience, and much more! Here are the patch notes:

https://store.steampowered.com/news/app/1296660/view/521974992851698107?snr=1_5_9_

Also, we have just pushed an additional hotfix that was addressing a few more issues! Please see below these fixes:

  • Updated to Unreal 5.6.1

  • Fixed a crash in save migration

  • Fixed a gamepad issue where journal text was unreadable because it required a scrollbar

  • Updates to journal text presentation

  • Fixed missing localized text

  • Fixed an issue where the cursor was incorrectly being displayed during a cutscene

  • Fixed an issue where trinkets were incorrectly displaying usage count

Changed files in this update

Depot 1296661
  • Loading history…
Windows 64-bit Depot 1296662
  • Loading history…
Ad-free Steam data for everyone since 2012
Support SteamDB • Donate or contribute
Open link