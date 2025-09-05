Happy Friday everyone!
As you head into the weekend, we hope you checked out the big Content Update 1 that we released just over a week ago. This brings new battle types, a new-user experience, and much more! Here are the patch notes:
Also, we have just pushed an additional hotfix that was addressing a few more issues! Please see below these fixes:
Updated to Unreal 5.6.1
Fixed a crash in save migration
Fixed a gamepad issue where journal text was unreadable because it required a scrollbar
Updates to journal text presentation
Fixed missing localized text
Fixed an issue where the cursor was incorrectly being displayed during a cutscene
Fixed an issue where trinkets were incorrectly displaying usage count
