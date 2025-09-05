 Skip to content
5 September 2025 Build 19874328
Update notes

MODES

  • NEW MODE: ARCADE - I received a lot of requests for a simple 1v1 mode so I added Arcade Mode which lets you 1v1 or add up to 5 dinosaurs to fight one after another in a Ladder style match


GAMEPLAY

  • AI - Increased secondary attack usage for several animals
  • AI - Smaller dinosaurs will now dodge more frequently


UI

  • MODE SELECT - Small redesign to the Mode Selection menu to accomodate the many modes now available in the game


DINOSAURS

  • SPINOSAURUS - Switched the default Spinosaurus skin to a more standard looking one


BUG FIXES

  • ALLOSAURUS - Fixed the stomp animation

Changed files in this update

