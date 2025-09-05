MODES
- NEW MODE: ARCADE - I received a lot of requests for a simple 1v1 mode so I added Arcade Mode which lets you 1v1 or add up to 5 dinosaurs to fight one after another in a Ladder style match
GAMEPLAY
- AI - Increased secondary attack usage for several animals
- AI - Smaller dinosaurs will now dodge more frequently
UI
- MODE SELECT - Small redesign to the Mode Selection menu to accomodate the many modes now available in the game
DINOSAURS
- SPINOSAURUS - Switched the default Spinosaurus skin to a more standard looking one
BUG FIXES
- ALLOSAURUS - Fixed the stomp animation
Changed files in this update