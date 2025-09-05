Patch Notes

New feature: Decoration



Ability to place objects in the world



New interface



Expanded hub world



Hidden areas



Pumpkin patch



Puzzles



2 new unique battle areas



More interactable objects



New Character: Scarecrow



Riddles



Bumble Dog improvements



You can finally pet Bumble Dog!



Option to leave Bumble Dog at home



Increased damage and health



Revamped spells



New sound effects



New visuals



New functionality



UI Rework



New pause menu



Quest interface new visuals



Friends interface new visuals



Flower book functionality reworked



Flower book improved visuals



Placement functionality reworked



New decoration interface



Spell book interface functionality reworked



Spell book interface improved visuals



Recipe book updated



New feature: Battle Challenges



Added to battle UI



1-3 challenges per battle



Battle Changes



Improved pathfinding



Changes to some battle layouts



Enemies made slower



Visual Changes/Additions (too many and spread out to list)



Sound Changes/Additions



Default music volume lowered



New dialogue sound effects



New placing/removing/moving sound effects



New quest sound effects



And more!