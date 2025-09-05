 Skip to content
5 September 2025 Build 19874306
Update notes via Steam Community
Patch Notes
New feature: Decoration

Ability to place objects in the world

New interface

Expanded hub world

Hidden areas

Pumpkin patch

Puzzles

2 new unique battle areas

More interactable objects

New Character: Scarecrow

Riddles

Bumble Dog improvements

You can finally pet Bumble Dog!

Option to leave Bumble Dog at home

Increased damage and health

Revamped spells

New sound effects

New visuals

New functionality

UI Rework

New pause menu

Quest interface new visuals

Friends interface new visuals

Flower book functionality reworked

Flower book improved visuals

Placement functionality reworked

New decoration interface

Spell book interface functionality reworked

Spell book interface improved visuals

Recipe book updated

New feature: Battle Challenges

Added to battle UI

1-3 challenges per battle

Battle Changes

Improved pathfinding

Changes to some battle layouts

Enemies made slower

Visual Changes/Additions (too many and spread out to list)

Sound Changes/Additions

Default music volume lowered

New dialogue sound effects

New placing/removing/moving sound effects

New quest sound effects

And more!

