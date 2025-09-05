Patch Notes
New feature: Decoration
Ability to place objects in the world
New interface
Expanded hub world
Hidden areas
Pumpkin patch
Puzzles
2 new unique battle areas
More interactable objects
New Character: Scarecrow
Riddles
Bumble Dog improvements
You can finally pet Bumble Dog!
Option to leave Bumble Dog at home
Increased damage and health
Revamped spells
New sound effects
New visuals
New functionality
UI Rework
New pause menu
Quest interface new visuals
Friends interface new visuals
Flower book functionality reworked
Flower book improved visuals
Placement functionality reworked
New decoration interface
Spell book interface functionality reworked
Spell book interface improved visuals
Recipe book updated
New feature: Battle Challenges
Added to battle UI
1-3 challenges per battle
Battle Changes
Improved pathfinding
Changes to some battle layouts
Enemies made slower
Visual Changes/Additions (too many and spread out to list)
Sound Changes/Additions
Default music volume lowered
New dialogue sound effects
New placing/removing/moving sound effects
New quest sound effects
And more!
Patch notes for v.0.2.0
