A new update is now available for PCE on PC!

Please restart Steam to make sure you receive the download.

A Bit of Tender Loving Care

Instead of waiting until Halloween, we decided to release a collection of smaller fixes and improvements earlier. This "TLC Update" adds a few things the community has been asking us for years about, while also fixing a bunch of annoyances to improve the feel of gameplay.

The headliner is Tyrants are now free to use their secondary attacks when eating humans.

One of the most-requested features for PCE, this multi-tasking makes Tyrant classes much more versatile and able to defend themselves better in battle. We realize this might have the effect of being a fairly big buff, so have made an initial reduction to Tyrant armour while eating. We may also look at reducing their secondary damage output when they've got someone in their mouth for our next update if they prove to be too powerful.

Aside from that, we've been getting into the nitty gritty of controls lately. Several functions have been re-coded to make things less frustrating. For example, tap-firing with both weapons and dinosaur attacks is now smoother - your button presses are no longer at the whims of timers that ignore you if you tap at the wrong moment.

There's also several visual improvements, such as fixing Tyrants jittering when sprinting left/right or the vibrating camera when running up steep hills as humans. We also fixed probably one of the weirder bugs we've encountered - where if your framerate was up in the hundreds your acceleration to top speed would be much slower.

Check a look below for the full list of fixes and improvements!

FULL CHANGELOG

PATCH 3.1.92