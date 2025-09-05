 Skip to content
POPULAR TODAY Hollow Knight: Silksong Hollow Knight Cronos: The New Dawn Deadlock HELLDIVERS™ 2 Path of Exile 2
Enter Submit to view all results. Ctrl+Enter View and filter in instant search.
Close ×
Search powered by Algolia
5 September 2025 Build 19874300 Edited 5 September 2025 – 20:09:03 UTC by Wendy Share
Update notes via Steam Community

A new update is now available for PCE on PC!

Please restart Steam to make sure you receive the download.

A Bit of Tender Loving Care

Instead of waiting until Halloween, we decided to release a collection of smaller fixes and improvements earlier. This "TLC Update" adds a few things the community has been asking us for years about, while also fixing a bunch of annoyances to improve the feel of gameplay.

The headliner is Tyrants are now free to use their secondary attacks when eating humans.

One of the most-requested features for PCE, this multi-tasking makes Tyrant classes much more versatile and able to defend themselves better in battle. We realize this might have the effect of being a fairly big buff, so have made an initial reduction to Tyrant armour while eating. We may also look at reducing their secondary damage output when they've got someone in their mouth for our next update if they prove to be too powerful.

Aside from that, we've been getting into the nitty gritty of controls lately. Several functions have been re-coded to make things less frustrating. For example, tap-firing with both weapons and dinosaur attacks is now smoother - your button presses are no longer at the whims of timers that ignore you if you tap at the wrong moment.

There's also several visual improvements, such as fixing Tyrants jittering when sprinting left/right or the vibrating camera when running up steep hills as humans. We also fixed probably one of the weirder bugs we've encountered - where if your framerate was up in the hundreds your acceleration to top speed would be much slower.

Check a look below for the full list of fixes and improvements!

FULL CHANGELOG

PATCH 3.1.92

  • Tyrants can all now use secondary attacks while eating humans

    • Reduced tyrant damage mitigation while eating from 25% to 20% to compensate

  • Widened tyrant trample damage radius so that Rex and Spino can step on humans more easily

  • Smoother animation blending when sprinting left / right as Tyrants

  • Fixed secondary attack cooldown not working properly for Bruisers

    (had defaulted to using animation duration previously)

  • Carno now has a 0.48 second timeout after using head swing secondary

  • Swapped the animations that were used for roared/unroared attacks on Pachy

  • Slightly longer attack interval in rage mode for Pachy (is shorter when un-roared)

  • Reduced fall damage for humans when hit by Pachy primary when roared

  • Fixed an issue with character acceleration being slower at very high framerates

  • Recoded dual pistols to behave better when tap firing

  • Recoded how scoped firing code works for better reliability and smoothness

  • Fixed spaz secondary kill icon not showing

  • If you let go of primary attack but tap it again before the attack has finished, you will now continue attacking

  • Fixed first person camera jittering when going up and down slopes online

  • Fixed issues with humans auto-exiting sprint when trying to sprint sideways

  • Fixed a bug that was causing fake hit markers with weapons

  • Fixed beartrap mesh showing on CTE ragdoll compy

  • Fixed Impossible Cryo skin missing extra neck quills

  • Fixed Calico Feathered Nova's feathers glowing pure white all the time

  • Fixed reload animations continuing to play when pounced, grabbed, etc.

  • Fixed some 3rd person reload animations breaking when sprinting

  • New trapper melee 3rd person animation that doesn't break his face

  • Dual pistols now have correct 3rd person animations for each hand when firing / reloading independently

Changed files in this update

Primal Carnage: Extinction Content Depot 321361
  • Loading history…
Ad-free Steam data for everyone since 2012
Support SteamDB • Donate or contribute
Open link