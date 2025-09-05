A new update is now available for PCE on PC!
A Bit of Tender Loving Care
Instead of waiting until Halloween, we decided to release a collection of smaller fixes and improvements earlier. This "TLC Update" adds a few things the community has been asking us for years about, while also fixing a bunch of annoyances to improve the feel of gameplay.
The headliner is Tyrants are now free to use their secondary attacks when eating humans.
One of the most-requested features for PCE, this multi-tasking makes Tyrant classes much more versatile and able to defend themselves better in battle. We realize this might have the effect of being a fairly big buff, so have made an initial reduction to Tyrant armour while eating. We may also look at reducing their secondary damage output when they've got someone in their mouth for our next update if they prove to be too powerful.
Aside from that, we've been getting into the nitty gritty of controls lately. Several functions have been re-coded to make things less frustrating. For example, tap-firing with both weapons and dinosaur attacks is now smoother - your button presses are no longer at the whims of timers that ignore you if you tap at the wrong moment.
There's also several visual improvements, such as fixing Tyrants jittering when sprinting left/right or the vibrating camera when running up steep hills as humans. We also fixed probably one of the weirder bugs we've encountered - where if your framerate was up in the hundreds your acceleration to top speed would be much slower.
Check a look below for the full list of fixes and improvements!
FULL CHANGELOG
PATCH 3.1.92
Tyrants can all now use secondary attacks while eating humans
Reduced tyrant damage mitigation while eating from 25% to 20% to compensate
Widened tyrant trample damage radius so that Rex and Spino can step on humans more easily
Smoother animation blending when sprinting left / right as Tyrants
Fixed secondary attack cooldown not working properly for Bruisers
(had defaulted to using animation duration previously)
Carno now has a 0.48 second timeout after using head swing secondary
Swapped the animations that were used for roared/unroared attacks on Pachy
Slightly longer attack interval in rage mode for Pachy (is shorter when un-roared)
Reduced fall damage for humans when hit by Pachy primary when roared
Fixed an issue with character acceleration being slower at very high framerates
Recoded dual pistols to behave better when tap firing
Recoded how scoped firing code works for better reliability and smoothness
Fixed spaz secondary kill icon not showing
If you let go of primary attack but tap it again before the attack has finished, you will now continue attacking
Fixed first person camera jittering when going up and down slopes online
Fixed issues with humans auto-exiting sprint when trying to sprint sideways
Fixed a bug that was causing fake hit markers with weapons
Fixed beartrap mesh showing on CTE ragdoll compy
Fixed Impossible Cryo skin missing extra neck quills
Fixed Calico Feathered Nova's feathers glowing pure white all the time
Fixed reload animations continuing to play when pounced, grabbed, etc.
Fixed some 3rd person reload animations breaking when sprinting
New trapper melee 3rd person animation that doesn't break his face
Dual pistols now have correct 3rd person animations for each hand when firing / reloading independently
