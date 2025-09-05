Thought this would be just a quick hotfix update, but it turned out to be a whole thing...



FIXES

-Fixed error with changing station connections while vehicle is waiting in station.

-Fixed road connection issue if smaller road is connected between road tile and road spline.

-Fixed error when deleting road tile that is connected to multiple roads.

-Fixed several issues with connecting multiple roads.

-Fixed random error from placing road stop in a certain configuration.

-Fixed few issues with road stop on multi-lane road.

-Fixed multi-trailer loading in a designated loading station.

-Fixed cargo selection option not showing up in the switching window.

-Fixed road bridge sometimes not loading meshes correctly after a reload.

-Fixed issue with track snap option flip-flopping around and general track snapping improvements.

-Fixed road placed with smaller grid snapping option sometimes not load correctly after a reload.

-Added a control prompt to show that roads can be placed outside of the classic grid by holding SHIFT

-Some minor changes to rail placement to prevent tracks being placed directly on to of each other.

-Fixed road station capacity upgrade being wrong.

-Fixed station name resetting after a rebuild.

-Fixed station placement decal for port and road stop.

-Fixed few issues with the new route arrow highlight.

-Switching menu in station window now shows vehicle cargo when buying new cars.

-Some minor changes to water rendering.

-Hopefully fixed skylight rendering issue after reloading.



Steam is being extra weird for me today, so hopefully everything works.