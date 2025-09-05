Thought this would be just a quick hotfix update, but it turned out to be a whole thing...
FIXES
-Fixed error with changing station connections while vehicle is waiting in station.
-Fixed road connection issue if smaller road is connected between road tile and road spline.
-Fixed error when deleting road tile that is connected to multiple roads.
-Fixed several issues with connecting multiple roads.
-Fixed random error from placing road stop in a certain configuration.
-Fixed few issues with road stop on multi-lane road.
-Fixed multi-trailer loading in a designated loading station.
-Fixed cargo selection option not showing up in the switching window.
-Fixed road bridge sometimes not loading meshes correctly after a reload.
-Fixed issue with track snap option flip-flopping around and general track snapping improvements.
-Fixed road placed with smaller grid snapping option sometimes not load correctly after a reload.
-Added a control prompt to show that roads can be placed outside of the classic grid by holding SHIFT
-Some minor changes to rail placement to prevent tracks being placed directly on to of each other.
-Fixed road station capacity upgrade being wrong.
-Fixed station name resetting after a rebuild.
-Fixed station placement decal for port and road stop.
-Fixed few issues with the new route arrow highlight.
-Switching menu in station window now shows vehicle cargo when buying new cars.
-Some minor changes to water rendering.
-Hopefully fixed skylight rendering issue after reloading.
Steam is being extra weird for me today, so hopefully everything works.
