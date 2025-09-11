Hello, this is Project Moon.



Regarding the issue where Ver. 1.86.0, updated Sep. 11th couldn't be updated,

We have confirmed that the update button is now visible as of Sep. 11, 13:25 (KST).



There may be a margin of error for each user as to when the update button may become visible; if you still cannot see the update button, please try again at a later time.



Once again, we sincerely apologize for the inconvenience.