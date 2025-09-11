 Skip to content
11 September 2025 Build 19874198
Update notes via Steam Community
Hello, this is Project Moon.

Regarding the issue where Ver. 1.86.0, updated Sep. 11th couldn't be updated,
We have confirmed that the update button is now visible as of Sep. 11, 13:25 (KST).

There may be a margin of error for each user as to when the update button may become visible; if you still cannot see the update button, please try again at a later time.

Once again, we sincerely apologize for the inconvenience.

Changed files in this update

Windows Depot 1973531
