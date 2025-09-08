Hello adventurers,

We’re excited to share the next major update with you: Hotjoin and Save Games! 🥳🔥💯

Hotjoin ✨

With Hotjoin, you can now join an ongoing party via room code, quick join, or a Steam friend invite (the latter only works if you haven’t started the Wild Woods yet or are still in the main menu). After choosing one of those options, you pick your skin and a role. Afterwards, you'll see the others, and with one more click, jump straight into the adventure 🐯🌲🦁

We know connecting may still be tricky for some, but this feature should already add value to your gaming experience 🤗 We’re also planning to add Hotjoin to local games in the future, which will require a different system.

Save Games ⏹️😴▶️

From now on, every time you leave camp, your run will be saved automatically. When you load the game, you’ll start right after camp. The save file will be deleted once you finish the run (win or lose).

If you play as a group, everyone gets their own save file. You can continue your run with the same team, with others, or even solo. In the future, we’d like saves to happen when entering camp, but that will require changes to world generation.

Group Management 👥

The host can now kick players and block them from the current run, preventing anyone from repeatedly trying to rejoin.





Official Patchnotes 0.2.0

New

Hot Join Feature: It is now possible to join games that are already in progress.

Steam Friend Invite: It is now possible to join a game played by friends or be invited to one via Steam.

Save Feature: Every time you leave a camp, your game progress will now be saved. You can continue playing these saved games both online and offline. The saved game will be automatically deleted once a round has been completed.

Group Management: The host can now remove players from your current session and change the visibility of the session while playing.

New network option entry for setting the default room visibility in network lobbies.

New network option entry to hide the room code in an online lobby. Useful if you want to stream your game.

New jumping into the water and cutting gras effects.

New menu for selecting the player skins in the lobby.

Quality of Life Improvements

Unified some ui elements, like popups and buttons.

In Safe Camp, everyone no longer has to sit around the campfire for the game to continue. Instead, a timer starts as soon as at least half of the players have gone to sleep.

The in-game pause menu now shows the region, room code and privacy state of the current game.

You can now always see the currently selected region in the online menus.

Obstacles along the way like treetrunks are now highlighted more clearly.

The boxes in the elite event now throw away resources that are lying beneath them when they land.

Boss upgrade rewards will now be replenished using regular upgrades when there are no special boss upgrades available.

Balancing

Attention! Due to a bug in the last game version, players only took half damage on all difficulty levels.

Totems are now thrown out of their station when the wagon takes damage, instead of simply falling directly to the ground.

Some Wagon & Rosie upgrades no longer perform their actions if the corresponding station is damaged. For example, the Turret or the Wave Defense upgrade.

Bug Fixes

Sometimes it wasn't possible for everyone to participate in the battle against the second boss.

Pressing Alt F4 during gameplay caused the game to crash.

Sometimes enemies lost their target and simple stood still.

An invisible mouse cursor could still select elements on the user interface.

If no wagon skin was ever selected and the language was changed, an error could occur.

Brook, the badger boss, played his defeat sound a little too early.

Sid played her appearance sound a little too early.

Players could no longer be knockedback in the air by enemies.

Players only took half damage on all difficulty levels.

Known Issues

It sometimes looks like enemies are healed when hit on clients with a bad connection.

If you quickly navigate back in some menus when opening them, you may get stuck in the navigation. In most cases, the only solution is to restart the device.

We can't wait to see your ✨ new high scores! ✨ Now that you can save your game, nothing should stop you from playing endless mode for hours on end! 🔥 😄

Wish you all a catastic week! 🐈‍⬛🤗💚