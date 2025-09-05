 Skip to content
5 September 2025 Build 19874172
Update notes via Steam Community

Hi all!
This update adds new cozy decorations, a seasonal event, and a round of fixes to improve performance and polish.

🆕 New Items:
🎏 Two hanging fish – freshly caught and ready to decorate your walls.
🎍 Bamboo fountain (Shishi Odoshi) – a calming traditional feature to bring serenity to your restaurant.
🦝 Tanuki statue – a lucky charm to invite prosperity and smiles.

🍂 New Atmospheric Event:

  • Falling Leaves – drifting gently across your scene, adding a warm seasonal touch.

🛠️ Fixes & Improvements:

  • General bug fixes for smoother gameplay.

  • Performance improved across the board.

  • Text and translations adjusted for better accuracy.

Enjoy the new decorations and the cozy vibe of falling leaves—perfect for the season! 🌸

