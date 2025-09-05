Hi all!

This update adds new cozy decorations, a seasonal event, and a round of fixes to improve performance and polish.

🆕 New Items:

🎏 Two hanging fish – freshly caught and ready to decorate your walls.

🎍 Bamboo fountain (Shishi Odoshi) – a calming traditional feature to bring serenity to your restaurant.

🦝 Tanuki statue – a lucky charm to invite prosperity and smiles.

🍂 New Atmospheric Event:

Falling Leaves – drifting gently across your scene, adding a warm seasonal touch.

🛠️ Fixes & Improvements:

General bug fixes for smoother gameplay.

Performance improved across the board.

Text and translations adjusted for better accuracy.

Enjoy the new decorations and the cozy vibe of falling leaves—perfect for the season! 🌸