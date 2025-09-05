 Skip to content
5 September 2025 Build 19874145
Update notes via Steam Community

Apologies for any inconvenience caused by the 1.0 bugs. It was a gigantic change in content and it seems like a lot of things slipped by me. I'm committed to fixing them all though!

These fixes include:

  • Several Contracts have been changed so they are now possible to complete

  • You can now deselect items by clicking on them again in your inventory

  • Green Chips can now be purchased when doing the Beck friend event

  • Thunder Nuts will now properly plant Thunder Tree Saplings

  • Thunder Tree Saplings now appropriately mature into Thunder Trees

  • Missing the Tree Festival judgement will no longer freeze your character off screen

  • Fixed text that erroneously claimed that Gadpoles could be caught in a river

  • Fixed a bug that caused Gadpoles to not be caught in a Vibrant Lure

  • Added a letter that appears if you are Rank 3 and have not fixed the Lava Lookout door yet

  • Sleeping through the Fishing Contest in Summer will no longer alert you to it ending

