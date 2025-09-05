Apologies for any inconvenience caused by the 1.0 bugs. It was a gigantic change in content and it seems like a lot of things slipped by me. I'm committed to fixing them all though!

These fixes include:

Several Contracts have been changed so they are now possible to complete

You can now deselect items by clicking on them again in your inventory

Green Chips can now be purchased when doing the Beck friend event

Thunder Nuts will now properly plant Thunder Tree Saplings

Thunder Tree Saplings now appropriately mature into Thunder Trees

Missing the Tree Festival judgement will no longer freeze your character off screen

Fixed text that erroneously claimed that Gadpoles could be caught in a river

Fixed a bug that caused Gadpoles to not be caught in a Vibrant Lure

Added a letter that appears if you are Rank 3 and have not fixed the Lava Lookout door yet