Apologies for any inconvenience caused by the 1.0 bugs. It was a gigantic change in content and it seems like a lot of things slipped by me. I'm committed to fixing them all though!
These fixes include:
Several Contracts have been changed so they are now possible to complete
You can now deselect items by clicking on them again in your inventory
Green Chips can now be purchased when doing the Beck friend event
Thunder Nuts will now properly plant Thunder Tree Saplings
Thunder Tree Saplings now appropriately mature into Thunder Trees
Missing the Tree Festival judgement will no longer freeze your character off screen
Fixed text that erroneously claimed that Gadpoles could be caught in a river
Fixed a bug that caused Gadpoles to not be caught in a Vibrant Lure
Added a letter that appears if you are Rank 3 and have not fixed the Lava Lookout door yet
Sleeping through the Fishing Contest in Summer will no longer alert you to it ending
