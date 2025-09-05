Dear Probers, here are some patch notes for build (6699):
- Added epilepsy warning
- Added stairs for the trash divers
- Added road collision
- Fixed being able to see through the wall
- Empty language are disabled
- Items now respawn properly when flying off the cash register
- Barrel displays fuel level
- Trashbag attachpoints for hands are fixed
- NPCs should not get stuck anymore
- Increased NPC spawnrate (it fluctuates over the day)
- Promosign can be thrown
- Less gooping
- 1 barrel refills more
- End of demo screen doesnt trigger too early anymore
- There are now collisions at front of the shop
- Camera flash is stronger
- Picking up the camera shouldn't result in a gazillion button prompts
- Using the screen shouldn't result in a gazillion button prompts
- Updated photobooth
- Not every NPC is a target anymore
- Taking picture of the first target is giving bonus research
- Fixed some saving issues
- Price app filters work properly now
- Potential spaghetti monster fix (might still happen)
If you encounter bugs, report it on our Discord please!
