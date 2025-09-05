Dear Probers, here are some patch notes for build (6699):



- Added epilepsy warning

- Added stairs for the trash divers

- Added road collision

- Fixed being able to see through the wall

- Empty language are disabled

- Items now respawn properly when flying off the cash register

- Barrel displays fuel level

- Trashbag attachpoints for hands are fixed

- NPCs should not get stuck anymore

- Increased NPC spawnrate (it fluctuates over the day)

- Promosign can be thrown

- Less gooping

- 1 barrel refills more

- End of demo screen doesnt trigger too early anymore

- There are now collisions at front of the shop

- Camera flash is stronger

- Picking up the camera shouldn't result in a gazillion button prompts

- Using the screen shouldn't result in a gazillion button prompts

- Updated photobooth

- Not every NPC is a target anymore

- Taking picture of the first target is giving bonus research

- Fixed some saving issues

- Price app filters work properly now

- Potential spaghetti monster fix (might still happen)



If you encounter bugs, report it on our Discord please!