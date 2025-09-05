注：丝之歌疑似把Steam后台干爆了，传这个版本一直出问题，最后也不知道成没成。
【平衡】调整了决死矛骑的技能。
【平衡】调整了浮图弩骑的技能。
【平衡】调整了周易章句的适用范围。
【补完】实装了决死矛骑的转职。
【补完】更新了决死矛骑的图像。
【补完】补完了术语解说。
【修正】修正了滚动时部分列传被跳过的错误。
【修正】修正了邺城之战事件被错误判定的错误。
【修正】修正了部分敌军遗留早期数据设定的错误。
《后汉稽异录》E1.142-E1.145更新
