 Skip to content
POPULAR TODAY Hollow Knight: Silksong Hollow Knight Cronos: The New Dawn Deadlock HELLDIVERS™ 2 Path of Exile 2
Enter Submit to view all results. Ctrl+Enter View and filter in instant search.
Close ×
Search powered by Algolia
5 September 2025 Build 19874075 Edited 5 September 2025 – 17:09:05 UTC by Wendy Share
Update notes via Steam Community
注：丝之歌疑似把Steam后台干爆了，传这个版本一直出问题，最后也不知道成没成。

【平衡】调整了决死矛骑的技能。
【平衡】调整了浮图弩骑的技能。
【平衡】调整了周易章句的适用范围。

【补完】实装了决死矛骑的转职。
【补完】更新了决死矛骑的图像。
【补完】补完了术语解说。

【修正】修正了滚动时部分列传被跳过的错误。
【修正】修正了邺城之战事件被错误判定的错误。
【修正】修正了部分敌军遗留早期数据设定的错误。

Changed files in this update

Depot 2010901
  • Loading history…
Traditional Chinese Depot 2010902
  • Loading history…
Ad-free Steam data for everyone since 2012
Support SteamDB • Donate or contribute
Open link