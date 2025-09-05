 Skip to content
5 September 2025 Build 19874054 Edited 5 September 2025 – 17:13:40 UTC by Wendy Share
Update notes via Steam Community

Train Valley Origins update version 1.0.26 is now available - restart your game/Steam client to receive @everyone :

  • Minor optimization

  • Workshop level description is now limited to 250 symbols as per mod.io's rules

  • Two depots placed next tot each other will no longer cause issues like trains passing through a depot's walls and/pr crashing trains upon scheduling

  • Going back to Workshop from a level's page will now put you right back into the previous Workshop page you've been at

We're back from holidays and are addressing bugs again :) Please let us know what you think about the update and good luck with tonight's LPT!

