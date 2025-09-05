Train Valley Origins update version 1.0.26 is now available - restart your game/Steam client to receive @everyone :

Minor optimization

Workshop level description is now limited to 250 symbols as per mod.io's rules

Two depots placed next tot each other will no longer cause issues like trains passing through a depot's walls and/pr crashing trains upon scheduling

Going back to Workshop from a level's page will now put you right back into the previous Workshop page you've been at

We're back from holidays and are addressing bugs again :) Please let us know what you think about the update and good luck with tonight's LPT!