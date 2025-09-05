 Skip to content
5 September 2025 Build 19874047 Edited 5 September 2025 – 16:32:05 UTC by Wendy Share
Update notes via Steam Community
-"Float" reduction. Your gravity settings will suffer. Please change
-New trick blending for looping tricks
-New flip stabalization algorithm
-Flip and spin drag values changed
-Improvements to Smith bike posture
-Tire ride input no longer conflicts with Tuck Up

Changed files in this update

