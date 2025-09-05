 Skip to content
5 September 2025
Update notes via Steam Community

Great news Abbots and Abbesses!

Our game Monastery: Ora et Labora has been selected for the DevGAMM Awards 2025 – Community Vote!

Help us win! Voting is quick and simple:

  1. Go to https://devgamm.fillout.com/community-vote2025

  2. Log in with your email.

  3. Find Monastery: Ora et Labora in the list and submit your vote.

You can also share the link with friends to help spread the word.

Please note: one vote per email, and voting closes on October 5.

In the meanwhile our public playtest is going on and will remain open until 5:00 PM on September 15 (CEST). Don’t miss the chance to try the game for free before it closes!

Thank you very much for every vote. It means a lot! 🙏

