Great news Abbots and Abbesses!
Our game Monastery: Ora et Labora has been selected for the DevGAMM Awards 2025 – Community Vote!
Help us win! Voting is quick and simple:
Log in with your email.
Find Monastery: Ora et Labora in the list and submit your vote.
You can also share the link with friends to help spread the word.
Please note: one vote per email, and voting closes on October 5.
In the meanwhile our public playtest is going on and will remain open until 5:00 PM on September 15 (CEST). Don’t miss the chance to try the game for free before it closes!
Thank you very much for every vote. It means a lot! 🙏
