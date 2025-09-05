Can you believe it's been one year since Pocket Waifu Desktop Pet got released on Steam? Wow! Thank you so much everyone for taking care of Lil Silvy!

We've prepared a big update for you, with new activities, new cosmetics, and a whole lot of new stuff!

6 new outfits, 2 new hairstyles!

Silvervale debuted a new Swimsuit outfit this summer and it's now available in-game!

We've also added the associated haircut, a pretty ponytail! Both of these can be found in the Loot Bag or very rarely in shops.

Did you watch Silvervale's birthday concert live? She unveiled new hot & stylish outfits, which you can now also get in Pocket Waifu!

There's the Grudge Goth outfit with two styles (hood up or down), the gorgeous Pink Birthday Dress, Maple's colorful skirt fit, and the Racer outfit with its own hairstyle! Wow!

The Pink Birthday Dress can be purchased in the shop with real money, and the others can be found in Loot Bags or bought for in-game money.

New fun activity: Fetch

We've received requests of adding more interactive activities so we're happy to introduce Fetch!

Grab and throw a stick for Lil Silvy to bring back to you with adorable animations!

If you're lucky she can even grab it with her mouth or fight you when you try to get the stick back! No take, only throw!!

New fun activity: Slots

Something else we've noticed is there aren't enough ways to spend your extreme wealth in-game, so we're adding something that should help: gambling!

Watch Lil Silvy crank that machine and anxiously wait for the results... You could win big!

This activity gives a lot of Happiness to Lil Silvy but it might not be profitable money-wise...

New items to buy: Scratch tickets

We've added a new category of items you can purchase: Scratch-off tickets!

You can buy one of each of the three tickets per day for a small amount of in-game money, and a chance of winning many times that amount!

Better Loot bags

Some of you are very unlucky when it comes to Loot Bags and have a very hard time getting your hands on Epic items, so this should help!

You're now able to combine ten Loot Bags into one Rare Loot Bag which will give only Rare or Epic items, and you can combine ten Rare Loot Bags into one Epic Loot Bag which will give a guaranteed Epic Item!

And the best part about these... is you can get one of each just by playing the game!

The next 3 days you start the game you'll earn a reward for taking such good care of your Lil Silvy!!

Since it takes 100 Loot Bags to make 1 Epic Loot Bag and the Loot Bag has a 1% chance of containing an Epic Item, it's only a good tradeoff if you are not interested in Common or Rare items!

Lil Silvy can get sick!

Whoops! You've overfed your wolfgirl and now she's puking everywhere!

She'll get better shortly, but you can give her medicine to make her feel better fast!

There are three kinds of medicine with different prices and effects, and you'll need to clean every puddle of puke by hand, sowwy!

Changelist

Now, there are more changes than what's listed above, so here's a list of everything:

You can now reach Affection Level 12 ! Lil Silvy loves you so much!

Added the Fetch activity. It is accessible for everyone and grants 2 Happiness every time you throw Lil Silvy her toy!

Added the Slots activity. It is accessible only after reaching Level 12 Affection, makes Lil Silvy very happy, and causes your wallet to get emptied fast!

Added 8 Epic items: Summery Swimsuit, Pretty Ponytail, Grudge Goth fit (hood up), Grudge Goth fit (hood down), Birthday Pink Dress, Chai Skirt, Racing outfit, and Racing Ponytail . They can be found in the Loot Bags and rarely in the in-game shop, except for Birthday Pink Dress which must be bought with real money.

Added 3 Scratch-off tickets : Safari Snap, Borgar Builder and Quick Maffs. You can purchase each of them for $15 everyday and try to win up to 10 millions! Wow!

Loot Bags can now be combined into Rare Loot Bags which can be combined into Epic Loot Bags . Rare Loot Bags have a 90% chance of yielding one Rare item and 10% chance of yielding an Epic item. Epic Loot Bags produce only Epic items !

A cool 3D animation is played when opening Loot Bags. This can be turned off in the settings.

Lil Silvy gets sick when you give her too much food too many times. You'll need to give her medicine or wait until she feels better.

7 new achievements have been added.

Fixed random selection of Epic shop items. Hopefully for real this time.

Fixed jumpscare on/off setting being reversed.

Fixed "Buy 100 boxes" buying only 10 boxes at a time.

We hope you enjoy this update and you keep enjoying this game for years to come!

As usual, please let us know if you encounter any issues or bugs while playing!