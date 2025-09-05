College Bowlers!

Finally getting around to releasing some fixes reported by the community. These are basically minor fixes, but a major crash when playing Dynasty mode was addressed for those experiencing such issues.

Fixes

Fixed crash that would occur after simming or playing a game during Dynasty mode.

Fixed field stats and summary showing when replays running.

Fixed xbox controller showing as duplicate gamepad in game.

Hot route keyboard controls now work when choosing routes.

Dynasty mode settings menu navigation issues fixed.

Crash protection added when attempting to load invalid or missing career files.

MIsc fixes.

Patch Version 1.011