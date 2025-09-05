Threads of destiny
Living souls are bound by a pair of thick, knotted threads of fate and several thin ones; only astral beings or the dead are not bound by any. By sailing across the ocean, you follow the path of the gods, and they turn their gaze upon you.
The new mechanics will expand hero's existing functionality and make your playthrough more effective. Tie a knot on the thread you are interested in and get a talent or genius that will make you much stronger.
Other changes in the game:
In the cursor settings, you can select System cursor.
Fixed a bug where the Chop it up technique worked on every hit instead of every 10 hits. Fixed that this technique reduces half of the current health instead of the maximum health. This technique will now not work if the enemy has less than 1% health remaining.
Fixed a bug where fire streams could move backward indefinitely.
Fixed a bug where some rune characteristics were not reset upon rebirth.
Fixed a bug where the game would crash after the death of allied skeleton mages.
Reducing mana cost by 100% now brings the cost to 0 (i.e., free to use) instead of retaining 1.
Weapon techniques can now be upgraded by 10 if you hold down Shift or click the Right mouse button. If you hold down Control, all points will be invested in the specified technique.
A setting has been added to automatically leave the bonfire, which determines when the timer should start when certain characteristics are filled.
The Chaos Bones setting is now available at the bonfire.
A blocking mode has been added for quick slots, which will not allow them to be upgraded for gold. It can be enabled by clicking the x1/x10/x100/Max/Blocked button.
A <Use bow in battle> mode has been added for bows in the quick slot. When this mode is disabled, the hero will only use the bow for hunting, even if they do not have a melee weapon.
Changed files in this update