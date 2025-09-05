Threads of destiny

Living souls are bound by a pair of thick, knotted threads of fate and several thin ones; only astral beings or the dead are not bound by any. By sailing across the ocean, you follow the path of the gods, and they turn their gaze upon you.

The new mechanics will expand hero's existing functionality and make your playthrough more effective. Tie a knot on the thread you are interested in and get a talent or genius that will make you much stronger.

Other changes in the game: