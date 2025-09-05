Super minor update that fixes some bugs and adds a new upgrade on subsequent playthroughs that adds some QOL to the Compendium.
Patch notes:
Added an upgrade available on repeat playthroughs that allows you to see crops and fish you had caught on previous playthroughs in the Compendium.
Changed the order of fish in the Compendium.
All regular-type fish appear first, then all pluripotent-type fish, then all chill-type fish, then all nocturnal-type fish, then all luck-type fish.
Changed Steam minimum system requirements to be identical to my laptop, with a note that the game can run on worse hardware.
Optimized somewhat Compendium performance.
Removed a disclaimer from the opening sequence.
Fixed an improperly-set-up ☇ response.
