5 September 2025 Build 19873914 Edited 5 September 2025 – 17:09:17 UTC by Wendy Share
Update notes via Steam Community

Super minor update that fixes some bugs and adds a new upgrade on subsequent playthroughs that adds some QOL to the Compendium.
Patch notes:

  • Added an upgrade available on repeat playthroughs that allows you to see crops and fish you had caught on previous playthroughs in the Compendium.

  • Changed the order of fish in the Compendium.

    • All regular-type fish appear first, then all pluripotent-type fish, then all chill-type fish, then all nocturnal-type fish, then all luck-type fish.

  • Changed Steam minimum system requirements to be identical to my laptop, with a note that the game can run on worse hardware.

  • Optimized somewhat Compendium performance.

  • Removed a disclaimer from the opening sequence.

  • Fixed an improperly-set-up ☇ response.

