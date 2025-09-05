Version: v1.1.0Release Date: [13.08.2025]
Release Type: Major / Minor / Patch
1. 🔧 Key Changes in This Version
Migration to the new UE 5.5 engine version, new UI, updated physics, and new drones.
2. 🚀 New Features / Modules
✅ New drone type: Grey Widow
✅ New reconnaissance drone: Mimic 3T
✅ New damage system for modules and vehicle armor
✅ New bomber drones: Angel Arrow 12”, Angel Arrow 15”
✅ New drone weapons: Shotgun, Rocket Launcher, RKG-1600, HFB0500C
✅ New UI with added categories for training courses
✅ Display of locked missions in the limited version
✅ Control hints on F1
✅ Drone physics parameters
✅ New quick mission map: Forest
✅ Updated environment. Maps are more detailed and filled with environmental assets. Trees and vegetation improved and adapted to Ukrainian latitudes
✅ New Battleground game mode: Arcade-style, dynamic combat scenario for practicing defense against advancing enemy forces. Fully supports multiplayer mode.
✅ Camera PiP spectator mode: Ability to observe other active drones via a Picture-in-Picture camera window.
✅ Multiplayer Mission Updates: Added 103 Depot Free Flight and Balloons missions to multiplayer map rotation.
✅ Race mode: AI checkpoints replaced with gates; implemented route line display.
✅ Mission planning: Ability to choose ground antenna location for missions that support it.
✅ Optical fiber simulation: Modeled optical fiber behavior — unwinding, wind effect, catching on bushes, trees, and other objects. Includes propeller entanglement, fiber bends affecting signal quality, and other specific factors.
✅ PID tuning: Each drone type now has configurable PID settings. Added separate “control sensitivity” parameter. Every drone can now be flexibly tuned. Parameters are placed in dedicated F12 settings.
3. 🛠 Improvements
🎯 Flight physics — improved ACRO mode, updated center of mass calculations with gimbal and configurations.
🧠 Enemy AI — updated infantry behavior when interacting with vehicles, improved shooting accuracy.
🎯 New vehicle module and armor system — each vehicle has its own set of modules with varying criticality. Vehicles can only be destroyed instantly by hitting a critical module; otherwise, multiple hits are required. Each armored vehicle has armor elements across its surface, each with its own physical properties.
🎯 Updated and reworked ammo characteristics — every munition now matches its real-world analog with proper penetration or damage type (cumulative or fragmentation). New ammo types added for each category for more flexible mission playthroughs.
🎯 Dynamic weather in missions — weather may change mid-mission: sunny, foggy, rainy.
🎯 New missions in every course — added new missions across all courses, from basic training to air interception.
🔋 Updated battery calculation — air temperature and wind speed now factored in.
🚨 Motor overheating added — temperature increase modeled at high throttle.
🎯 HUD and Minimap Refactor — reworked HUD layout and minimap for clarity and modularity.
🎯 Multiplayer Input Replication — improved input handling in laggy network conditions, reducing duplicated actions (e.g., double bombing).
🎯 Drone Spawn & Supply Waves — updated for consistent multiplayer behavior.
🎯 Battleground Startup Flow — refined mission launch/setup and cleanup logic.
🎯 Mission Preset Handling — ensured proper reset of presets to prevent unintended loadouts.
🎯 Performance Profiling & Metrics — gathered GPU/CPU bottleneck data, removed NDI overhead, optimized volumetric & temporal effects.
🎯 CI/CD Overhaul — improved automation pipelines, added functional test coverage, nightly Jenkins reports, integrated test execution.
🎯 Significance Manager Integration — reduced AI/vehicle tick cost based on player distance.
🎯 Dummy Vehicle System — added simplified actors for destroyed vehicles to improve performance.
🎯 Animation Budget Allocator — added system to throttle animations when exceeding frame budget.
🎯 Communication model extension — added EM wave reflections from surfaces, improving realism indoors. Optical fiber communication implemented.
🎯 Bomb & air target physics — improved flight simulation.
🎯 Mission architecture — fully redesigned.
📸 Camera Effects — added control for visual degradation effects in Game Settings.
4. 🐞 Bug Fixes
🧭 Fixed “jerking” bug of air targets.
🎯 Mission planning: removed persistence of map markers between missions.
📡 Fixed bug with non-exploding projectiles and bomber reloading.
🎮 Stabilized gamepad and RC controller TX12 support.
🧭 Sound mix glitch on restart — fixed broken audio routing due to incorrect control bus deactivation.
📡 Mimic drone crash — fixed crash on spawn; updated Loiter mode compatibility; disabled thermal cam.
🧭 Fixed drone shaking at low FPS.
📡 Multibomb drop on lag — fixed double bomb drop under poor network conditions.
📡 Crash on vehicle destruction — fixed destruction-related crash.
📡 WBP_ObservableActor crash — fixed rare crash reported via Sentry.
📡 Preset not resetting — fixed incorrect drone selection after mission change.
📡 Recharge system bug — fixed client/server desync in recharge logic.
5. 🧪 Known Issues
❗ Visual artifacts on some map textures.
6. 🎓 Training Content Updates
Added new mission notifications — Guidelines: short theoretical notes with schematic illustrations for extra clarity.
New missions in the Basic course.
New training course for fixed-wing drones (“Fixed Wing”).
7. 📘 Updated System Requirements
Minimum Requirements
OS: Windows Pro 10-11 64-bit
Processor: Intel Core i5-11400 or AMD Ryzen 5 3600 (or equivalent laptop CPUs)
Memory: 16 GB RAM
Graphics: NVIDIA GeForce RTX 3060 (6 GB VRAM)
DirectX: Version 12
Storage: 70 GB available space
Recommended Requirements
OS: Windows Pro 11 64-bit
Processor: Intel Core i7-13700K or AMD Ryzen 7 7800X3D (or equivalent laptop CPUs)
Memory: 32 GB RAM
Graphics: NVIDIA GeForce RTX 4070 or AMD Radeon RX 7900 XTX
DirectX: Version 11
Storage: 70 GB SSD available space
Network: Broadband Internet connection
For Multiplayer Mode:
Router supporting standards:
Wi-Fi 6, 5 GHz — IEEE 802.11ax/ac/n/a
2.4 GHz — IEEE 802.11ax/n/b/g
LAN: 10/100/1000BASE-T Ethernet (e.g., TP-Link ARCHER-AX12 or better)
Additional Notes:
SSD recommended for faster loading times. Requires a compatible game controller or FPV drone interface for full experience. VR headset and FPV controller support available.
Changed files in this update