Version: v1.1.0 Release Date: [13.08.2025]

Release Type: Major / Minor / Patch



1. 🔧 Key Changes in This Version

Migration to the new UE 5.5 engine version, new UI, updated physics, and new drones.



2. 🚀 New Features / Modules

✅ New drone type: Grey Widow

✅ New reconnaissance drone: Mimic 3T

✅ New damage system for modules and vehicle armor

✅ New bomber drones: Angel Arrow 12”, Angel Arrow 15”

✅ New drone weapons: Shotgun, Rocket Launcher, RKG-1600, HFB0500C

✅ New UI with added categories for training courses

✅ Display of locked missions in the limited version

✅ Control hints on F1

✅ Drone physics parameters

✅ New quick mission map: Forest

✅ Updated environment. Maps are more detailed and filled with environmental assets. Trees and vegetation improved and adapted to Ukrainian latitudes

✅ New Battleground game mode: Arcade-style, dynamic combat scenario for practicing defense against advancing enemy forces. Fully supports multiplayer mode.

✅ Camera PiP spectator mode: Ability to observe other active drones via a Picture-in-Picture camera window.

✅ Multiplayer Mission Updates: Added 103 Depot Free Flight and Balloons missions to multiplayer map rotation.

✅ Race mode: AI checkpoints replaced with gates; implemented route line display.

✅ Mission planning: Ability to choose ground antenna location for missions that support it.

✅ Optical fiber simulation: Modeled optical fiber behavior — unwinding, wind effect, catching on bushes, trees, and other objects. Includes propeller entanglement, fiber bends affecting signal quality, and other specific factors.

✅ PID tuning: Each drone type now has configurable PID settings. Added separate “control sensitivity” parameter. Every drone can now be flexibly tuned. Parameters are placed in dedicated F12 settings.



3. 🛠 Improvements

🎯 Flight physics — improved ACRO mode, updated center of mass calculations with gimbal and configurations.

🧠 Enemy AI — updated infantry behavior when interacting with vehicles, improved shooting accuracy.

🎯 New vehicle module and armor system — each vehicle has its own set of modules with varying criticality. Vehicles can only be destroyed instantly by hitting a critical module; otherwise, multiple hits are required. Each armored vehicle has armor elements across its surface, each with its own physical properties.

🎯 Updated and reworked ammo characteristics — every munition now matches its real-world analog with proper penetration or damage type (cumulative or fragmentation). New ammo types added for each category for more flexible mission playthroughs.

🎯 Dynamic weather in missions — weather may change mid-mission: sunny, foggy, rainy.

🎯 New missions in every course — added new missions across all courses, from basic training to air interception.



🔋 Updated battery calculation — air temperature and wind speed now factored in.



🚨 Motor overheating added — temperature increase modeled at high throttle.

🎯 HUD and Minimap Refactor — reworked HUD layout and minimap for clarity and modularity.

🎯 Multiplayer Input Replication — improved input handling in laggy network conditions, reducing duplicated actions (e.g., double bombing).

🎯 Drone Spawn & Supply Waves — updated for consistent multiplayer behavior.

🎯 Battleground Startup Flow — refined mission launch/setup and cleanup logic.

🎯 Mission Preset Handling — ensured proper reset of presets to prevent unintended loadouts.

🎯 Performance Profiling & Metrics — gathered GPU/CPU bottleneck data, removed NDI overhead, optimized volumetric & temporal effects.

🎯 CI/CD Overhaul — improved automation pipelines, added functional test coverage, nightly Jenkins reports, integrated test execution.

🎯 Significance Manager Integration — reduced AI/vehicle tick cost based on player distance.

🎯 Dummy Vehicle System — added simplified actors for destroyed vehicles to improve performance.

🎯 Animation Budget Allocator — added system to throttle animations when exceeding frame budget.

🎯 Communication model extension — added EM wave reflections from surfaces, improving realism indoors. Optical fiber communication implemented.

🎯 Bomb & air target physics — improved flight simulation.

🎯 Mission architecture — fully redesigned.

📸 Camera Effects — added control for visual degradation effects in Game Settings.



4. 🐞 Bug Fixes

🧭 Fixed “jerking” bug of air targets.

🎯 Mission planning: removed persistence of map markers between missions.

📡 Fixed bug with non-exploding projectiles and bomber reloading.

🎮 Stabilized gamepad and RC controller TX12 support.

🧭 Sound mix glitch on restart — fixed broken audio routing due to incorrect control bus deactivation.

📡 Mimic drone crash — fixed crash on spawn; updated Loiter mode compatibility; disabled thermal cam.

🧭 Fixed drone shaking at low FPS.

📡 Multibomb drop on lag — fixed double bomb drop under poor network conditions.

📡 Crash on vehicle destruction — fixed destruction-related crash.

📡 WBP_ObservableActor crash — fixed rare crash reported via Sentry.

📡 Preset not resetting — fixed incorrect drone selection after mission change.

📡 Recharge system bug — fixed client/server desync in recharge logic.



5. 🧪 Known Issues

❗ Visual artifacts on some map textures.



6. 🎓 Training Content Updates



Added new mission notifications — Guidelines: short theoretical notes with schematic illustrations for extra clarity.

New missions in the Basic course.

New training course for fixed-wing drones (“Fixed Wing”).



7. 📘 Updated System Requirements

Minimum Requirements



OS: Windows Pro 10-11 64-bit

Processor: Intel Core i5-11400 or AMD Ryzen 5 3600 (or equivalent laptop CPUs)

Memory: 16 GB RAM

Graphics: NVIDIA GeForce RTX 3060 (6 GB VRAM)

DirectX: Version 12

Storage: 70 GB available space



Recommended Requirements

OS: Windows Pro 11 64-bit

Processor: Intel Core i7-13700K or AMD Ryzen 7 7800X3D (or equivalent laptop CPUs)

Memory: 32 GB RAM

Graphics: NVIDIA GeForce RTX 4070 or AMD Radeon RX 7900 XTX

DirectX: Version 11

Storage: 70 GB SSD available space

Network: Broadband Internet connection



For Multiplayer Mode:

Router supporting standards:

Wi-Fi 6, 5 GHz — IEEE 802.11ax/ac/n/a

2.4 GHz — IEEE 802.11ax/n/b/g

LAN: 10/100/1000BASE-T Ethernet (e.g., TP-Link ARCHER-AX12 or better)



Additional Notes:

SSD recommended for faster loading times. Requires a compatible game controller or FPV drone interface for full experience. VR headset and FPV controller support available.