 Skip to content
POPULAR TODAY Hollow Knight: Silksong Hollow Knight Cronos: The New Dawn Deadlock HELLDIVERS™ 2 Path of Exile 2
Enter Submit to view all results. Ctrl+Enter View and filter in instant search.
Close ×
Search powered by Algolia
5 September 2025 Build 19873769 Edited 5 September 2025 – 17:09:09 UTC by Wendy Share
Update notes via Steam Community

For the next month, I will be livestreaming for approximately 30 minutes every day.

I'll be looking for areas for game changes from a player's perspective.

Changed files in this update

Depot 2568621
  • Loading history…
Ad-free Steam data for everyone since 2012
Support SteamDB • Donate or contribute
Open link