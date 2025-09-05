**PaintBrawl is BACK** and this time it’s bigger, louder, and way messier battles. A full-on Free-for-All. A Monke Royale where only one Monke walks away a winner. Oh, and did we mention? The balloons now match *your* color. No excuses the chaos is all yours.
But don’t worry, we’ve got fresh gear and goodies ready:
- **Back to School Book Fair** - Celebrate the start of the school year with a Book Fair like no other, huge towering piles of books are scattered across the land. Jump, climb, and juke your way through the literary stacks, it’s a school year kickoff you don’t want to miss.
- **Cardboard Hero Bundle** - All players get a chance to own this now with this extended offer. Suit up, save the day, just don’t get wet.
- **Monke Bricks: Color Kit #1** - bright, blocky, and built for creativity. We can’t wait to see what you build with it!
For the Monke Nerds out there Gorilla Tag is now on Unity 6! This massive upgrade was a huge effort, made possible by close work between the Dev Team and Unity.
Tell us what you think here: [FEEDBACK](https://discord.com/channels/671854243510091789/1337031704753213451) 👈
