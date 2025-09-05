 Skip to content
5 September 2025 Build 19873697 Edited 5 September 2025 – 16:09:19 UTC by Wendy Share
Update notes via Steam Community

1.0.2 Patch


  • Extended building in 3-2 to fix balcony softlock
  • Fixed multiple issues with level select beyond chapter 1
  • Fixed virtue icons taking too long to change color
  • Click sound now plays when adjusting volume settings

Changed files in this update

