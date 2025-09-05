1.0.2 Patch
- Extended building in 3-2 to fix balcony softlock
- Fixed multiple issues with level select beyond chapter 1
- Fixed virtue icons taking too long to change color
- Click sound now plays when adjusting volume settings
7656…) to be redirected to calculator
id/ or
profiles/
app/ or
sub/ or
bundle/ or
depot/
Some depots below may not display changed files because our bot does not own the specific depot or game.
Game can be donated with a key, by sending a gift, or using curator system.
Changed files in this update