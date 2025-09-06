 Skip to content
POPULAR TODAY Hollow Knight: Silksong Hollow Knight Cronos: The New Dawn Deadlock HELLDIVERS™ 2 Path of Exile 2
Enter Submit to view all results. Ctrl+Enter View and filter in instant search.
Close ×
Search powered by Algolia
6 September 2025 Build 19873671 Edited 6 September 2025 – 08:09:04 UTC by Wendy Share
Update notes via Steam Community

The game version has been upgraded to 0.055

New Features:

1. Added a drone system. Use the Z key in-game to summon a drone. The drone UI provides user guidance.

Drone Functions:

  • Reconnaissance

  • Throwing grenades and decoys

  • Night vision and thermal imaging

2. Added a new soldier character with customizable clothing, pants, body armor, helmet, and shoes.

3. Added a red crosshair indicator. The crosshair will turn red when targeting a zombie, helping to better identify them.

Adjustments:

1. Adjusted the physics of zombie corpses after death.

2. The character has been adjusted to rotate according to the direction of the items when picking them up

3. The health points of the Ghost Grandma in the Mist Map have been adjusted. Now, the health points will vary depending on the game difficulty

Thanks for playing~

Ad-free Steam data for everyone since 2012
Support SteamDB • Donate or contribute
Open link