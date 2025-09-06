The game version has been upgraded to 0.055

New Features:

1. Added a drone system. Use the Z key in-game to summon a drone. The drone UI provides user guidance.

Drone Functions:

Reconnaissance

Throwing grenades and decoys

Night vision and thermal imaging

2. Added a new soldier character with customizable clothing, pants, body armor, helmet, and shoes.

3. Added a red crosshair indicator. The crosshair will turn red when targeting a zombie, helping to better identify them.

Adjustments:

1. Adjusted the physics of zombie corpses after death.

2. The character has been adjusted to rotate according to the direction of the items when picking them up

3. The health points of the Ghost Grandma in the Mist Map have been adjusted. Now, the health points will vary depending on the game difficulty

Thanks for playing~