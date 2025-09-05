 Skip to content
5 September 2025 Build 19873659 Edited 5 September 2025 – 15:59:06 UTC by Wendy Share
This build has not been seen in a public branch.
Update notes via Steam Community

Hey everyone,

Patch 2025.9.5.0.0 is now available on the Evolution Public Branch.

  • The jungle biome has been recreated.

  • The coniferous biome has been recreated.

  • There are now more trees in the jungle.

  • Taller jungle trees now have a negative Y position offset so that you can't see their base's edges as much.

  • The baryonyx's eating and drinking cooldowns have been changed from 7 seconds to 8 seconds to avoid timing issues.

  • The player now has a 10% base chance to attract a dinosaur when they communicate, up from 5% and an additional 10% chance every call after, up from an addition 5% chance every call after. Now the chance to attract a dinosaur fades over 5 minutes, instead of 10 minutes.

