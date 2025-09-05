Hey everyone,

Patch 2025.9.5.0.0 is now available on the Evolution Public Branch.

The jungle biome has been recreated.

The coniferous biome has been recreated.

There are now more trees in the jungle.

Taller jungle trees now have a negative Y position offset so that you can't see their base's edges as much.

The baryonyx's eating and drinking cooldowns have been changed from 7 seconds to 8 seconds to avoid timing issues.