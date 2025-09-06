 Skip to content
6 September 2025 Build 19873626 Edited 6 September 2025 – 17:26:11 UTC by Wendy Share
Update notes via Steam Community
Pilots, a new update has been deployed! Here’s what’s included in this patch:

🔧 Main Adjustments

Polished UI elements for better readability and navigation.

Rebalanced enemies to improve overall difficulty progression.

Applied several optimizations to enhance game performance and stability.

⚡ Thanks again for flying with us through Early Access!
💬 We’d love to hear your feedback — let us know how the new balance and optimizations feel, and keep sharing your ideas for future updates!

Changed files in this update

Windows English Depot 3920521
  • Loading history…
