Pilots, a new update has been deployed! Here’s what’s included in this patch:



🔧 Main Adjustments



Polished UI elements for better readability and navigation.



Rebalanced enemies to improve overall difficulty progression.



Applied several optimizations to enhance game performance and stability.



⚡ Thanks again for flying with us through Early Access!

💬 We’d love to hear your feedback — let us know how the new balance and optimizations feel, and keep sharing your ideas for future updates!