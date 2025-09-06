Pilots, a new update has been deployed! Here’s what’s included in this patch:
🔧 Main Adjustments
Polished UI elements for better readability and navigation.
Rebalanced enemies to improve overall difficulty progression.
Applied several optimizations to enhance game performance and stability.
⚡ Thanks again for flying with us through Early Access!
💬 We’d love to hear your feedback — let us know how the new balance and optimizations feel, and keep sharing your ideas for future updates!
Patch Notes – Mecha Survivors v0.0.0.3
Update notes via Steam Community
